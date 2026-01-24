Adding variety of exercises to your workout routine can significantly help reduce heart disease and cancer risk.
Adopting exercise variety into regular workout may be more vital than total amount of time spent on those exercises for extending your lifespan, according to new research published in BMJ Medicine. While healthy living and active lifestyle are essential, experts from BMJ group found that adding different types of physical activity considerably reduces the mortality risk, regardless of total volume of exercise.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Physical activity types, variety, and mortality: results from two prospective cohort studies
Go to source)
The findings show that adhering to different movements rather than sticking to the same mode of workout is an independent key factor for achieving better health and protecting yourself from chronic conditions like heart disease and cancer.
Walking, jogging, tennis, weightlifting, stair climbing, and other aerobic movements are the exercise varieties that provide us extra protection from diseases, acting as pillars for long-term survival.
Assessing Mortality Risk Through Walking, Jogging, and Running HabitsResearchers drew on data from 2 large cohort studies with repeated physical activity assessments over more than 30 years: the Nurses’ Health Study (121,700 female participants) and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study (51,529 male participants).
Participants in both groups reported their personal characteristics, medical history, and lifestyle information on enrolment, and subsequently every 2 years by completing questionnaires.
In both groups, information on walking, jogging, running, cycling (including stationary machines), lap swimming, rowing or callisthenics, tennis and squash or racquetball were recorded from 1986 onwards.
Questions on weight training or resistance exercise; lower intensity exercise, such as yoga, stretching, and toning; other vigorous activities, such as lawn mowing; moderate intensity outdoor work, such as maintenance and gardening; and heavy intensity outdoor work, such as digging and chopping, were all added subsequently.
Researchers Measured Exercise Intensity Levels to Determine LongevityParticipants were also asked how many flights of stairs they climbed daily, assuming that each flight takes 8 seconds to ascend.
The analysis of total physical activity levels was based on 111,467 participants: 70,725 from the Nurses' Health Study and 40,742 from the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. Analysis of physical activity variety was based on 111,373 participants: 70,725 women and 40,648 men.
The researchers calculated the MET (Metabolic Equivalent of Task) score for each physical activity by multiplying the average time (in hours/week) spent on it by its MET value. METs measure how much more energy is burned during an activity than at rest.
The maximum number of individual physical activities was 11 in the Nurses’ Health Study and 13 in the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. Walking was the most frequent type of leisure physical activity in both groups; men were more likely to jog and run than women.
How Different Physical Activities Slash Heart Disease and Cancer RiskParticipants with higher total physical activity levels were less likely to have health risk factors, including smoking, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. They were also more likely to weigh less (lower BMI) to drink alcohol, eat healthily, to be more socially integrated, and engage in a broader range of physical activity.
During the monitoring period of more than 30 years, 38,847 people died, 9901 from cardiovascular disease, 10,719 from cancer, and 3,159 from respiratory disease.
Total physical activity and most individual types of physical activity, except for swimming, were associated with a lower risk of death from any cause. But the associations weren’t linear, and the associations for total physical activity levelled off after reaching 20 weekly MET hours, suggesting that there might be an optimal threshold, say the researchers.
Walking and Stair Climbing Can be the Key Determiners of a Longer LifeWalking was associated with the lowest risk of death at 17% for those who did the most walking, compared with those who did the least, while climbing stairs was associated with a 10% lower risk.
The associations observed for the other types of physical activity (least vs most) were as follows:
- Tennis, squash, or racquetball 15% lower risk
- Rowing or callisthenics 14% lower risk
- Weight training or resistance exercises 13% lower risk
- Running 13% lower risk
- Jogging 11% lower risk
- Cycling 4% lower risk
Greater variety of physical activity was associated with a lower risk of death. After adjustment for quantity, engaging in the broadest range of physical activity was associated with a 19% lower risk of death from all causes and a 13-41% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease, and other causes.
Nevertheless, the researchers conclude: “Overall, these data support the notion that long term engagement in multiple types of physical activity may help extend the lifespan.”
