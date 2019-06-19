medindia

Boost Your Health with Tech Yoga This Summer

by Iswarya on  June 19, 2019 at 11:35 AM Lifestyle News
Several smartphone apps and online platforms provide yoga training sessions to help yoga enthusiasts boost their health. As the International Yoga Day approaches on June 21, these apps can help you practice yoga in the absence of a trained guide.
Some apps also offer integrated services with Apple health app and other Android devices.

For the beginners, the Breathe app on Apple Watch guides you through a series of a deep breath and reminds you to take time to breathe daily. Choose how long you want to breathe, then let the animation and gentle taps help you focus.

Pocket Yoga app is like an instructor in your pocket, owing to detailed voice and visual instructions that guide you through each pose and every breath.

Over 200 illustrated images show you the correct posture and alignment, and an included dictionary describes the benefits and techniques of various poses.

"Daily Yoga" app offers over 500 asanas, more than 200 guided classes of yoga, pilates, meditation, over 50 workout plans and top coaches' workshops that suit people from the beginner to advanced level. "Daily Yoga" integrates with the Apple Health App.

"Simply Yoga" available on both iOS and Android is an app that keeps it simple with just a few routines and multiple poses. Choose from a 20, 40 or 60-minute workout, or master more than 30 yoga poses with helpful audio and video instruction with this app.

Available in six languages, "Asana Rebel" on the iOS platform is for anyone who aims to lose weight and start a healthy lifestyle. The app helps burn calories, strengthen the core, increase flexibility, and balance the body while focusing on the mind.

"Yoga-Go" combines customized fitness and weight loss plans, along with a healthy meal tracker. "Yoga-Go" workouts only take between 7-30 minutes, and you can burn up to 200 calories per session.

"Mindfulness means living in the present moment. By simply being aware of this tendency of the mind, we can save ourselves from getting stressed or worked up and relax the mind," Mumbai-based yoga expert Natasha Noel told IANS.

"What I really like about the Breathe app and about any kind of technique that is accessible to people, is that they do give people who might not otherwise give meditation a try, a sense of how powerful these techniques can be," Noel added.

"Pocket Yoga" Android app gives detailed voice and visual instructions to guide users through each pose and every breath. "5 Minute yoga" add has quick yoga sessions for improved flexibility, increased strength, toned muscles, and reduced stress.

Source: IANS

