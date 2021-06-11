About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Bone Marrow Backup Helps Tackle Respiratory Infections

by Colleen Fleiss on November 6, 2021 at 11:14 PM
Font : A-A+

Bone Marrow Backup Helps Tackle Respiratory Infections

New study has revealed how the immune system triggers an 'emergency' dendritic cell response during flu virus infection. After infection, new dendritic cells are released from the bone marrow and travel to the site of infection. The study has been carried out by Francis Crick Institute scientists and published in Science Immunology.

However, there are few dendritic cells in healthy tissue like the lungs which means that, on infection, their numbers need to be boosted. This poses the question of where do these extra cells come from?

Advertisement


This process is regulated by a receptor, called CCR2, which binds molecules called chemokines made by other cells in the infected tissue. The varying levels of CCR2-binding chemokines in the lung acts as a map, guiding the new dendritic cells to the exact location of the virus.

Caetano Reis e Sousa, senior author and group leader of the Crick's Immunobiology lab says: "Dendritic cells are like lookouts, strategically located in low numbers around the body. These low numbers are adequate for their role monitoring for an invader, but when infection strikes, they need to be reinforced. Our study shows that backup is rapid and comes from the potential reservoir of dendritic cell precursors in the bone marrow, in a process we've dubbed an 'emergency' dendritic cell response."
Advertisement

'Backup' is needed as dendritic cells transport pathogenic material from the infected lungs to lymph nodes where the corresponding T cell that recognises the invader can be alerted to launch a targeted attack. The more dendritic cells, the more material that can be transported, meaning a greater chance of finding all the right T cells.

The importance of this process is demonstrated as, when the researchers blocked new dendritic cells travelling to the site of infection, the mice initiated a weaker immune response to the virus. And when these mice were infected for a second time, they were not as protected from re-infection.

"Understanding more about how the immune system works could help inform future treatments and vaccine design for a range of different infectious diseases," adds Caetano. "For example knowing about this immune boost means we can now start to think about ways to harness the process."

The researchers will continue their work studying the role and response of dendritic cells to infection, as well as in response to tumour formation.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Risk Factors for Long-haul COVID-19 in People With Rheumatic...
Pfizer CEO Says Even With Oral Pills, Vaccines and Boosters ... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Benefits of Spirituality
Benefits of Spirituality
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy Leucopenia / Leukopenia Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Hodgkins Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Asbestosis Multiple Myeloma Bone Marrow Transplantation Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder 

Recommended Reading
Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and ....
Quiz on Flu
Quiz on Flu
Influenza (or rather, the flu) is a cold weather infectious condition that affects the young and ....
COVID-19 and Influenza Combined Vaccine Trial Begins
COVID-19 and Influenza Combined Vaccine Trial Begins
The combination of influenza and COVID vaccines may provide high levels of protection against two .....
Can Influenza Vaccine Reduce COVID-19 Severity?
Can Influenza Vaccine Reduce COVID-19 Severity?
COVID-19 patients vaccinated against flu are less likely to visit the emergency department and get ....
Asbestosis
Asbestosis
Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos ...
Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy
Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy
Bone marrow biopsy and aspiration is the removal of some bone marrow tissue for diagnosis and manage...
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are in...
Hodgkins Lymphoma
Hodgkins Lymphoma
Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by c...
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the corti...
Leucopenia / Leukopenia
Leucopenia / Leukopenia
Leucopenia / Leukopenia is a decrease in the number of total white blood cells found in blood. The n...
Multiple Myeloma
Multiple Myeloma
Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Meh...
Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of ....
Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder
Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder
Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calci...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close