Bone Marrow Backup Helps Tackle Respiratory Infections

New study has revealed how the immune system triggers an 'emergency' dendritic cell response during flu virus infection. After infection, new dendritic cells are released from the bone marrow and travel to the site of infection. The study has been carried out by Francis Crick Institute scientists and published in Science Immunology.
However, there are few dendritic cells in healthy tissue like the lungs which means that, on infection, their numbers need to be boosted. This poses the question of where do these extra cells come from?
This process is regulated by a receptor, called CCR2, which binds molecules called chemokines made by other cells in the infected tissue. The varying levels of CCR2-binding chemokines in the lung acts as a map, guiding the new dendritic cells to the exact location of the virus.
'Backup' is needed as dendritic cells transport pathogenic material from the infected lungs to lymph nodes where the corresponding T cell that recognises the invader can be alerted to launch a targeted attack. The more dendritic cells, the more material that can be transported, meaning a greater chance of finding all the right T cells.
The importance of this process is demonstrated as, when the researchers blocked new dendritic cells travelling to the site of infection, the mice initiated a weaker immune response to the virus. And when these mice were infected for a second time, they were not as protected from re-infection.
"Understanding more about how the immune system works could help inform future treatments and vaccine design for a range of different infectious diseases," adds Caetano. "For example knowing about this immune boost means we can now start to think about ways to harness the process."
The researchers will continue their work studying the role and response of dendritic cells to infection, as well as in response to tumour formation.
Source: Eurekalert