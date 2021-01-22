by Angela Mohan on  January 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Bone Loss by Anastrozole may Reverse After Stopping It
Bone loss linked to the usage of Anastrozole partially reverses, particularly at the lumbar spine, after stopping treatment.

Anastrozole is a hormone treatment recommended by NICE to prevent breast cancer in high-risk postmenopausal women.

The results, published in the British Journal of Cancer, are from a sub-study of 1,410 women from the International Breast cancer Intervention Study (IBIS-II) which investigated bone density in women who had completed anastrozole treatment.


At the seven year mark, two years after women stopped treatment, the study found that those with weakened bones experienced an increase in bone density at the lumbar spine. The increase did not occur at the total hip. The results suggest that decreased bone mineral density due to anastrozole treatment improves after anastrozole treatment is stopped.

Lead author Ivana Sestak from Queen Mary University of London said: "Overall, anastrozole-related bone loss seems to be manageable. Any risk to bone health should be weighed against overall efficacy and tolerability for the preventive treatment of at high-risk women.

This knowledge will help physicians and women who are eligible to take this drug to have a full picture of its effects, so that risks and benefits can be discussed in the decision-making process."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Anastrozole Decreases Breast Cancer Rates in Risky Postmenopausal Women
Anastrozole, which inhibits the production of oestrogen in postmenopausal women is considered a better option than tamoxifen for preventing breast cancer in risky women.
READ MORE
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding
READ MORE
Osteolysis
Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by osteoclasts. It is opposite of ossification. This pathological process arises after joint replacement procedures.
READ MORE
Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder
Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Infantile Cortical HyperostosisRenal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone DisorderOsteolysis