Bone Loss by Anastrozole may Reverse After Stopping It

‘New study will help physicians and women who are eligible to take anastrozole to have a full picture of its effects, so that risks and benefits can be discussed in the decision-making process.’ Read More..

At the seven year mark, two years after women stopped treatment, the study found that those with weakened bones experienced an increase in bone density at the lumbar spine. The increase did not occur at the total hip. The results suggest that decreased bone mineral density due to anastrozole treatment improves after anastrozole treatment is stopped.Lead author Ivana Sestak from Queen Mary University of London said: "Overall, anastrozole-related bone loss seems to be manageable. Any risk to bone health should be weighed against overall efficacy and tolerability for the preventive treatment of at high-risk women.This knowledge will help physicians and women who are eligible to take this drug to have a full picture of its effects, so that risks and benefits can be discussed in the decision-making process."Source: Eurekalert