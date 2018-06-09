medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Bomb Squad can Help Protect Against Brain Tumors

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 6, 2018 at 1:45 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The discovery of how a protein complex safeguards against certain brain tumors could inform future treatment strategies.
Bomb Squad can Help Protect Against Brain Tumors
Bomb Squad can Help Protect Against Brain Tumors

Their study in fruit flies, published in the journal eLife, could lead to a potential new treatment approach for brain tumors in future. Most multicellular organisms possess a one-way cell signaling pathway called Notch signaling, which is crucial for embryonic development. The correct establishment and maintenance of Notch signaling are critical for ensuring a balance in the number of stem cells that occur in the body and brain.

"Abnormal activation of Notch signaling in neural progenitors - which send signals to neural stem cells - can cause an excess of these stem cells to occur in the brain, and this can in turn lead to brain tumor development," explains co-first author Bo Li, PhD Candidate at Peking University, China. "However, the molecular mechanisms that prevent abnormal Notch signaling activation and potentially harmful decisions related to cell fate remain unclear."

To address this question, the researchers carried out genetic and biochemical tests to study stem cells called neuroblasts in the central brain region of fruit fly larvae. They looked in particular at the retromer protein complex, which transports specific cargo proteins from endosomes (a type of membrane-bound compartment inside cells) to the cell surface.

Their analysis revealed that the retromer complex regulates Notch protein trafficking in neural progenitors. When the complex is inactive, Notch receptors are activated incorrectly, transforming the progenitors into an excess number of neural stem cells and increasing the risk of brain tumor formation.

"We found that a sufficient amount of Notch protein needs to be destroyed in neural progenitors to maintain the one-way Notch signaling pathway between these progenitors and neural stem cells," explains co-first author Chouin Wong, Graduate Student at Peking University.

"When an excess of Notch protein fails to be destroyed in neural progenitors, this is normally recognized by the retromer complex and is rapidly transported away from the endosomes inside cells. But when the retromer complex is inactive, this pool of Notch protein increases massively in the endosomes and is 'ignited' abnormally."

These results led the team to propose a model whereby the retromer complex serves as a kind of 'bomb squad' to retrieve and disarm the potentially harmful pool of incorrectly activated Notch receptors in a timely manner, thereby preventing the risk of brain tumors forming in this way.

"In light of these findings, we believe further investigation into the regulatory mechanisms underlying Notch overactivation is necessary," concludes senior author Yan Song, Principal Investigator at Peking University. "In particular, a deeper understanding of how to prevent abnormal."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Brain Tumor in Children

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Quiz on Brain Tumor

Quiz on Brain Tumor

Brain tumor is a group of cells with abnormal growth in the brain. A primary brain tumor indicates the tumor that starts in the brain. A secondary tumor originates elsewhere in the body and then spreads to the ...

No Clear Link Between Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields and Brain Tumor Risk

No Clear Link Between Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields and Brain Tumor Risk

No clear evidence for a positive association between cumulative high-frequency EMF exposure and glioma or meningioma risk has been identified.

Astrocytoma

Astrocytoma

Astrocytomas are primary brain tumors and the most common type of glial tumors. There are many varieties of astrocytomas, and it is seen in all age groups.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Tumors Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Astrocytoma 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease (VHL) or Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by ...

 Drug Induced Headache

Drug Induced Headache

Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a ...

 Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive