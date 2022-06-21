Bodychecking Experience Does Not Protect Teen Hockey Players from Injury

Advertisement

Despite the strong evidence that, some have argued that gaining experience in bodychecking earlier may protect players from injuries, including concussions, when they age up to leagues where policy allows bodychecking in games.Researchers collected injury surveillance data on 941 hockey players aged 15-17 on 186 teams in Alberta, Canada, over three playing seasons (2015/16 to 2017/18) to determine the association between cumulative years of experience of bodychecking in games where it was allowed and rates of injury and concussion among players., making up more than one-third (34%) of all injuries."This evaluation provides important evidence for the recent, as well as future, policy decisions regarding bodychecking in youth ice hockey, and helps ensure that no unintended consequences have occurred because of these policies," says Dr. Carolyn Emery, principal investigator, Canada Research Chair and Chair of the Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre, Faculty of Kinesiology, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta."This study provides further evidence in support of removing bodychecking in youth ice hockey to reduce rates of injury and concussion," write the authors.Source: Eurekalert