medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Body Clock Has a Say In the Matter of Heart Failure Associated Depression

by Rishika Gupta on  April 6, 2019 at 11:12 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Circadian rhythms or the body clock which tells us when to sleep and when to wake up has the ability to control moods in heart failure patients. Heart failure patients often have trouble with thinking and depression. The results of this study are published in the journal of Scientific Reports.
Body Clock Has a Say In the Matter of Heart Failure Associated Depression
Body Clock Has a Say In the Matter of Heart Failure Associated Depression

A new study by University of Guelph researchers explains why and points to ways to prevent and treat both heart and brain maladies through the emerging field of circadian medicine.

Published recently in Nature's Scientific Reports, the study is the first to reveal how cognition and mood in mice are regulated by the body clock and how pertinent brain regions are impaired in heart failure, said Tami Martino, a professor in U of G's Department of Biomedical Sciences and director of the Centre for Cardiovascular Investigations.

"Neurosurgeons always look in the brain; cardiologists always look in the heart. This new study looked at both," said Martino, whose work in the emerging field of circadian medicine is supported by funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. She recently received a Mid-Career Investigator Award from the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Coronary heart disease, the most common cause of heart failure, causes one in three deaths in Canada, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Human patients with heart failure often have neurological conditions such as cognitive impairment and depression, said Martino. She worked on the study with master's student Austin Duong and Ph.D. student Cristine Reitz - both co-first authors -- and neuroscientists including U of G psychology professor Boyer Winters and biomedical sciences professor Craig Bailey.

Martino suspected the heart-brain connection involved the circadian mechanism molecule, called "clock."

Circadian rhythms in humans and other organisms follow Earth's 24-hour cycle of light and darkness, signaling when to sleep and when to be awake.

Martino's earlier research showed how disrupting circadian rhythms -- as with shift workers, jet-lagged travelers and patients disturbed in intensive-care units -- can trigger changes that worsen heart disease and impair overall health and well-being.

For this new study, the researchers compared normal mice with mice carrying a mutation in their circadian mechanism (called "clock mice"). They found that the mutation affected the structure of neurons in brain areas important for cognition and mood.

Working with University of Toronto colleagues, the team also found differences in clock regulation of blood vessels in the brains of the clock mice.

After inducing heart failure in mice to simulate human heart failure, they used microarray profiling to identify key genes in the brain that were altered in neural growth, stress and metabolism pathways.

The results show that the circadian mechanism influences neural effects of heart failure, said Martino. Pointing out that no cure exists for the heart condition, she said understanding how the circadian mechanism works in the brain may lead to new strategies to improve patients' quality of life.

Patients recovering from heart attacks often experience disturbed circadian rhythms from light, noise, and interactions with hospital staff at night. "Maintaining circadian rhythms especially for patients with heart disease could lead to better health outcomes."

More generally, the findings point to potential health benefits for people in general. Avoiding shift work for people with underlying heart conditions or sleep disorders, reducing light at night or avoiding social jet lag (going to bed late and waking up later than usual on weekends) could all help reduce neurobiological impairments.

Those problems - and potential solutions - involve not just hearts but brains, she said. "If we're not yet able to cure heart failure, we should at least be focusing on how we can improve quality of life for patients."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Exercise Can Shift Your Body Clock Forward: Study

Exercise has been known to cause alterations to the human body clock. It could counter the effects of disruptions to the body's internal clock, helping individuals adapt to changed schedules.

Gender-Differences in 'Body Clock' may Benefit Women's Heart Health

New study finds that a gene that governs circadian rhythm acts differently in women, and may protect them from heart disease.

Body Clock can Even Determine Your Calorie Burn

Body clock can even determine your calorie burn, but it won't be at a time when you exercise, finds a new study.

Exposure to Light During Nights can Disrupt Body Clock Rhythms

Sleeping with the light on can make your block clock skip a beat, researchers help us understand the reasons why.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders

Circadian rhythm (also known as sleep/wake cycle or the body clock) is a biological process that follows an internal cycle of roughly 24 hours.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders Congenital Heart Disease Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Pregnancy and Complications Healthy Heart Bereavement 

What's New on Medindia

World Health Day - Universal Health Coverage for All by 2030

Top 12 Tricks to Stay Cool on Hot Summer Nights

Somatic Mutations in Human Liver can Improve Tissue Regeneration
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive