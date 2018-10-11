medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Body Clock can Even Determine Your Calorie Burn

by Rishika Gupta on  November 10, 2018 at 10:49 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

How many calories you burn in a day may depend more on your biological clock than your activity, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Current Biology.
Body Clock can Even Determine Your Calorie Burn
Body Clock can Even Determine Your Calorie Burn

The findings reinforce the important role of the circadian clock in governing metabolism. They also help to explain why irregularities in eating and sleeping schedules due to shift work or other factors may make people more likely to gain weight.

"The fact that doing the same thing at one time of day burned so many more calories than doing the same thing at a different time of day surprised us," says Kirsi-Marja Zitting of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, lead author of the paper.

To determine changes over the course of the day in metabolism apart from the effects of activity, sleep-wake cycle, and diet, the researchers studied seven people in a special laboratory without any clues about what time it was outside. There were no clocks, windows, phones, or Internet. Study participants had assigned times to go to bed and wake up. Each night, those times were adjusted four hours later, the equivalent of traveling westward across four time zones each day for three weeks.

"Because they were doing the equivalent of circling the globe every week, their body's internal clock could not keep up, and so it oscillated at its own pace," co-author Jeanne Duffy, also in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women's Hospital, explains. "This allowed us to measure the metabolic rate at all different biological times of the day."

The data showed that resting energy expenditure is lowest at the circadian phase the researchers designated as ~0°, corresponding to the dip in core body temperature in the late biological night. Energy expenditure was highest at circadian phase ~180°, about 12 hours later, in the biological afternoon into evening.

The researchers found that participants' respiratory quotient, which reflects macronutrient utilization, varies by circadian phase, too. This measure was lowest in the evening and highest in the biological morning.

The findings offer the first characterization of a circadian profile in fasted resting energy expenditure and fasted respiratory quotient, decoupled from effects of activity, sleep-wake cycle, and diet in humans, the researchers say.

"It is not only what we eat, but when we eat--and rest--that impacts how much energy we burn or store as fat," Duffy says. "Regularity of habits such as eating and sleeping is very important to overall health."

Duffy, Zitting, and their colleagues next will look at how appetite and the body's response to food varies with the time of day. They are also exploring how the timing, duration, and regularity of sleep influences those responses.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Just Minutes of 'Vigorous Exercise' can Lead to All-day Calorie Burn

Exercisers can burn as many as 200 extra calories in as little as 2.5 minutes of concentrated effort a day.

Simple Tips for Overweight Children to Lose Weight as the Weather Warms Up

Obesity is almost at epidemic proportions; it has more than doubled in children and tripled in adolescents in the past 30 years across United States.

Low-Calorie Sweeteners Can Help in Sugar Reduction, Cravings Management, Weight Loss

Adding low-calorie sweeteners to your diet can help in reducing excess calories from sugars, thereby improving weight loss, reveals a new study.

Eating High-calorie Meals after 6 p.m. May Up Heart Disease Risk for Hispanics

Consuming calorie dense meals after 6 p.m. may increase the risk of developing heart disease for Hispanics. Eating heavy and high-calorie meals in the evening may lead to an increased risk of developing prediabetes and high blood pressure among ...

Burns

Burn injuries have reached epidemic proportions in recent years. Burn accident statistics show that at least 50% of all burn accidents can be prevented.

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders

Circadian rhythm (also known as sleep/wake cycle or the body clock) is a biological process that follows an internal cycle of roughly 24 hours.

How to Keep Christmas Calories under Control

Christmas festivities need not to be synonymous with weight gain and obesity. With some low calorie Christmas recipes you can indulge in low calorie Christmas treats and desserts this festive season.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Low Calorie Diet

Low calorie meals or diet include foods that are high on nutritional content and yet have fewer calories. Updated information about low calorie diet or low calorie foods and its health benefits.

The Spark Solution Diet

Spark solution diet promises to be an effective method of permanent weight loss. This might be the solution for weight loss to achieve desired results.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Low Calorie Diet Burns Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Healthy Living How to Keep Christmas Calories under Control The Spark Solution Diet 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables ...

 Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Curious about long pepper? Here we decode some amazing health benefits this wonder herb offers.

 Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive