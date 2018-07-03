medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

BODE Score may Overestimate Mortality Risk in Lung Transplantation

by Shravanthi Vikram on  March 7, 2018 at 4:35 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Lung transplantation is essential for patients suffering with COPD. In order to qualify for a transplant, patients have to undergo an evaluation test called BODE. BODE (body mass index, obstruction, dyspnea and exercise capacity) score is a test used to predict the disease condition of a patient. It is widely used and validated for a potential lung transplant in patients. A study was conducted to determine whether the patients selected as transplant candidates had a better survival rate than the BODE score indicates. The findings of the study are published in the journal CHEST.
BODE Score may Overestimate Mortality Risk in Lung Transplantation
BODE Score may Overestimate Mortality Risk in Lung Transplantation

Researchers performed a retrospective analysis of survival according to the BODE score for 4,000 COPD patients in the United Network Organ Sharing database of lung transplant candidates. They compared survival against that observed in the cohort of COPD patients in which the BODE score was originally validated.

They found that in models controlling for BODE score and incorporating lung transplantation as a competing end point, the risk of death was higher in the BODE validation cohort. This shows that patients selected as candidates for lung transplantation survive considerably longer than predicted by the commonly used prognostic estimates extrapolated from the BODE validation cohort. In addition, results indicated that nonrespiratory cause of death was higher in the nontransplant cohort, which supports the idea that comorbid illnesses that are screened out by the transplant selection process contribute a significant amount of morbidity.

"Survival of patients with COPD who are considered candidates for lung transplantation is significantly better than would be predicted by extrapolation of survival from the cohort in which the BODE score was validated," said Dr. Robert Reed, key researcher. "This is likely due to a lower prevalence of comorbid conditions attributable to the lung transplant evaluation screening process."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Can Increase COPD Risk

Rheumatoid Arthritis Can Increase COPD Risk

People with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are at an increased risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Interventions are needed to prevent the risk factors of COPD.

Variations in Lung Branches may Increase the Risk of COPD

Variations in Lung Branches may Increase the Risk of COPD

Higher risk of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) might be associated with unusual lung branches finds a new study.

Nocturnal Change in Breathing can Lead to Long-Term Symptoms of COPD

Nocturnal Change in Breathing can Lead to Long-Term Symptoms of COPD

Addressing the problem of disturbed sleep in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is crucial in reducing exacerbations and improving treatment outcomes.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Transplantation

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Pneumoconiosis Silicosis Transplantation Organ Donation and Transplantation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hormonal Imbalance

Hormonal Imbalance

These signs and symptoms could alert you to a possible hormone imbalance. Too much or too little of ...

 Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...