medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

BMI: A Potential Tool for Assessing Obesity and Health

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 12, 2018 at 2:38 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Body mass index (BMI) based on a person's weight and height can be used as a potential tool for assessing obesity and health, reports a new study from the University of Bristol. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
BMI: A Potential Tool for Assessing Obesity and Health
BMI: A Potential Tool for Assessing Obesity and Health

A simple measure based on weight and height, BMI is widely used to assess if a person is of a healthy weight. But its reliability as a health measure is often criticized, as it does not distinguish fat from muscle and does not tell us where body fat is stored.

Using body scans from 2,840 young people aged 10 and 18 in Bristol's Children of the 90s population study, researchers examined BMI findings against more detailed measures of fat.

They studied the effects of total fat, along with fat in the trunk, arms, and legs, on 230 different traits relevant to metabolism and future heart disease risks, such as cholesterol and blood pressure. These effects were compared with those seen when using BMI as a measure.

The study found that higher total fat at age 10 and 18 was associated with damaging levels of cardiometabolic traits such as higher blood pressure and adverse cholesterol and inflammatory profiles at age 18.

Effects appeared to worsen with time and were driven mostly by fat stored and gained in the trunk, although gains in leg fat also appeared harmful. Carrying more lean mass (assessed here as anything in the body that that isn't fat or bone) had less of an impact on traits and did not appear to protect against carrying more fat. Higher BMI showed similar effects as higher total and trunk fat, reflecting close overlap between these measures.

Dr. Joshua Bell, an epidemiologist at the University of Bristol who led the study, commented: "BMI is often criticized. Our study asked how useful it really is for detecting the health effects of obesity by pitching it against more objective body scan measures. We found that trunk fat is the most damaging to health, but that simple BMI gives very similar answers to more detailed measures. This is good news since BMI is widely measured and costs virtually nothing."

"We're now in a better position to understand obesity in the young thanks to participants of the Bristol-based Children of the 90s study - they, and all study participants, make new insights possible."

"We now need to look at more detailed lean measures to see if other aspects protect against higher fat, and how this might differ between the sexes. This is more important than ever given stubbornly high rates of obesity worldwide."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Body Mass Index

The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.

Too High or Too Low BMI Can Increase the Risk of Death

People with Body Mass Index (BMI) that is either too high or too low are at increased risk of death from a range of major diseases, finds a new study.

BMI may Not be the Best Measure for Obese Child's Health: Study

Focusing on a single factor like the degree of BMI change among obese children is restrictive and can overlook other important health outcomes, claims a new study.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss 

What's New on Medindia

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right

Ultra-Violet Radiation - Harmful Effects And Benefits

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive