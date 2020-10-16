by Colleen Fleiss on  October 16, 2020 at 2:14 AM Research News
Blue Light Glasses Improve Sleep and Workday Productivity
Just before sleeping, wearing blue-light glasses can lead to a better night's sleep, and contribute to a better day's work to follow, finds new research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology.

Blue-light glasses create a form of physiological darkness, improving sleep quality and quantity.

"In general, the effects of wearing blue-light-filtering glasses were stronger for 'night owls' than for 'morning larks,'" said Cristiano L. Guarana, assistant professor of management and entrepreneurship at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, who previously has studied how lack of sleep affects business decisions, relationships and other behaviors in organizations. "Owls tend to have sleep periods later in the day, whereas larks tend to have sleep periods early in the day.


"Although most of us can benefit from reducing our exposure to blue light, owl employees seem to benefit more because they encounter greater misalignments between their internal clock and the externally controlled work time. Our model highlights how and when wearing blue-light-filtering glasses can help employees to live and work better."

Daily engagement and performance of tasks may be related to more underlying biological processes, such as the circadian process.

"Our research pushes the chronotype literature to consider the relationship between the timing of circadian processes and employees' performance," the researchers wrote.

"This study provides evidence of a very cost-effective means of improving employee sleep and work outcomes, and the implied return on investment is gigantic," said Barnes, professor of management and the Evert McCabe Endowed Fellow at the University of Washington's Foster School of Business. "I personally do not know of any other interventions that would be that powerful at that low of a cost."

Researchers collected information from 63 company managers and 67 call center representatives at Brazil-based offices for a U.S. multinational financial firm and measured task performance from clients.

The study participants were randomly chosen to test glasses that filter blue light or placebo glasses.

Among employees, blue-light filtration has a cumulative effect on key performance variables.

Exposure to blue light is the viable first step for organizations to protect their employees' circadian cycles from disruption.

Source: Medindia

