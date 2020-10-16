Blue Light Glasses Improve Sleep and Workday Productivity

‘Wearing blue-light-filtering glasses is an effective intervention to improve sleep, work engagement, task performance, organizational citizenship behavior, and reduce counterproductive work behavior.’

"Although most of us can benefit from reducing our exposure to blue light, owl employees seem to benefit more because they encounter greater misalignments between their internal clock and the externally controlled work time. Our model highlights how and when wearing blue-light-filtering glasses can help employees to live and work better."Daily engagement and performance of tasks may be related to more underlying biological processes, such as the circadian process.the researchers wrote.said Barnes, professor of management and the Evert McCabe Endowed Fellow at the University of Washington's Foster School of Business.Researchers collected information from 63 company managers and 67 call center representatives at Brazil-based offices for a U.S. multinational financial firm and measured task performance from clients.The study participants were randomly chosen to test glasses that filter blue light or placebo glasses.Among employees, blue-light filtration has a cumulative effect on key performance variables.Exposure to blue light is the viable first step for organizations to protect their employees' circadian cycles from disruption.Source: Medindia