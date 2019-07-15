Just one hour of exposure to blue light (light produced by the screens of many devices) at night rises blood sugar levels and increases sugar consumption in male rats, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the 27th Annual Meeting of the Society for the Study of Ingestive Behavior.

Blue Light exposure at Night Increases Sweet Consumption: Study

‘Are you staring at your phone or computer screen for too long? Beware! The blue light emitted can trigger a craving for the sugary foods. Limiting the amount of time that we spend in front of screens at night is the most effective measure to protect ourselves from the harmful effects of blue light.’

To investigate what happens with appetite control and food choice after exposure to blue light at night, the rats were given the option to choose among a nutritionally balanced food (standard rodent food), water, lard, and sugar water. After the exposure to blue light, they observed that the male animals drank more sugar that night than during the nights with no blue light exposure.



These studies show clearly that being exposed to light, especially blue light, at night is disruptive and that screen use at night may increase our tendency to snack on sugary foods and disrupt our ability to process that sugar, especially in males. Though the rats were tested after only one night of light exposure, over time, this could lead to weight gain and the development of diabetes.



"Limiting the amount of time that we spend in front of screens at night is, for now, the best measure to protect ourselves from the harmful effects of blue light. In case it is necessary to be exposed to devices at night, I would recommend the use of apps and night mode features on the devices, which turn the screens more orange and less blue or the use of blue light filtering googles that are already available in the market." Masís-Vargas says.



Previous research has shown a strong correlation between obesity and the levels of artificial light at night. Much of the artificial light we are now exposed to comes from LED lights and LED screens, which emit high levels of blue light. Retinal cells of the eye are sensitive to this blue light and directly convey information to areas of the brain that regulate appetite.