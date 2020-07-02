medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Blood Vessel's Growth Helps Recover Movement: Study

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 7, 2020 at 9:39 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Loss of smallest blood vessels in muscle could ease difficulties moving and exercising. Knowing this link aids in recovery by growing more blood vessels in muscles, according to a study published in the Journal of Physiology.
Blood Vessel's Growth Helps Recover Movement: Study
Blood Vessel's Growth Helps Recover Movement: Study

When we are physically active, our heart and lungs increase the amount of oxygen in our blood that is delivered to our working muscles. Our capillaries, the smallest blood vessels, are the gateway between fuel supplied by the circulating blood and the demand generated within muscle cells.

Show Full Article


Therefore, in order for your muscles function properly, the capillaries need to be in good shape. Unfortunately, the consequence of many heath conditions is that the muscle loses capillaries and therefore movement becomes difficult.

Heavy smokers can suffer from 'smoker's leg', which is where arteries narrow and become blocked. An existing treatment for this is to widen blood vessels to improve circulation. However, this new research shows that more blood flow might not be the solution, and instead increasing the number of small blood vessels, i.e. capillaries, might be more helpful for recovering movement.

The researchers used a rat model of heart disease to study the effect of restricting the number of working capillaries in muscle on movement. Using an animal model was key because in humans you wouldn't be able to look at a change in just one consequence of the disease, as there are usually a number of problems evident at the same time.

Stuart Egginton from the University of Leeds, senior author on the study, said:

"By studying muscle we have isolated one of the complications found in many serious diseases, and found that increasing the number of small blood vessels is a new treatment option alongside the more traditional approach of widening large vessels. This research could help treat people suffering from difficulty moving, which is one of the most debilitating effects of heart disease or diabetes."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD)

Stereotypic movement disorder (SMD) is a motor disorder, associated with neurodevelopmental conditions and characterized by abnormal movements. Children with intellectual disabilities are at risk of developing SMD.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

ThalassemiaBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood Group
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Natural Compound in Cruciferous Vegetables can Fight Fatty Liver Disease

Sprained Thumb

Finger-licking Experience: Eating with Hands Makes Food Taste Good
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive