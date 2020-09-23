Blood Vessel Growth in Muscle Reduces in Postmenopausal Women

‘In postmenopausal women, blood vessel growth in muscle is reduced.’

Two groups of women participated, 12 women 59-70 years of age (postmenopausal) and five women 21-28 years of age (premenopausal).

A biopsy was taken from their thigh muscle.

The older group trained over eight weeks on spin bikes moderate to high intensity.

Tissue samples taken from the participants' thigh muscles were used to analyze the number of capillaries in their muscles and analyze several muscle-specific proteins.

After 8 weeks of aerobic exercise, in the form of spinning, the postmenopausal women's fitness improved by 15%.

Women after menopause have a reduced ability to form tiny blood vessels, called capillaries, in their muscles, compared to younger women. After an eight-week period of spinning on stationary bikes older women were unable to increase the number of capillaries in skeletal muscle tissue.Line Norregaard Olsen, a PhD student at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports explains that the lack of improvement with regards to new capillary growth is most likely due to the permanent loss of estrogen after menopause:Professor Ylva Hellsten, also of UCPH's Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports, and the principal investigator, elaborates on the study's potential implications:The study is supported by Independent Research Fund Denmark and the Danish Ministry of Culture's Fund for Sports Research.Source: Medindia