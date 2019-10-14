medindia

Microbleeds cause more Side Effects of Traumatic Brain Injury

by Ramya Rachamanti on  October 14, 2019 at 4:49 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Blood vessel damage will be more extensive in traumatic brain injury (TBI) due to certain unknown pathological reasons. Understanding these reasons could help design new therapies, according to the new study led by researchers at the National Institutes of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
Microbleeds cause more Side Effects of Traumatic Brain Injury
Microbleeds cause more Side Effects of Traumatic Brain Injury

The effects of TBI are pretty clear - problems with memory, headaches, and emotions - but what's unclear is the underlying pathological causes for those symptoms.

Show Full Article


The study, "Traumatic microbleeds and vascular injury," was published in the journal Brain, and was a collaborative effort between the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the University of Maryland, and the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

TBI sustained in sports or on the battlefield can have fatal or lasting effects, but until now it's been unclear how these symptoms develop pathologically. Therefore, the researchers sought to better understand the pathological mechanisms that cause these symptoms by examining the brains of hundreds of patients very soon after injury using high-resolution imaging techniques.

They looked, specifically, at traumatic microbleeds - where trauma left a physical imprint on the brain that appeared as dark lesions on MRI scans, according to Dr. Lawrence Latour, the study's lead author and a researcher at NINDS.

Of the study's 439 patients with acute TBI (less than 48 hours after injury), about 30 percent had evidence of traumatic microbleeds (blood vessel injury). The traumatic microbleeds were also identified in 27 percent of mild, 47 percent of moderate, and 58 percent of severe TBI patients.

They also found that traumatic microbleeds were seen in more than 25 percent of patients with mild TBI, suggesting that traumatic microbleeds are not exclusive to patients with moderate or severe TBI. Overall, blood vessel damage was much more widespread than expected in patients with TBI.

"These findings are also significant because the presence of traumatic microbleeds was an independent predictor of outcome," according to Dr. Regina Armstrong, director of Translational Research in USU's Center for Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine (CNRM) who also collaborated on the study.

The researchers also found patients who had traumatic microbleeds were more than twice as likely to have a disability as a result of their TBI upon follow-up at 30 and 90 days post injury.

"This study is important to the general public, and especially the military, to help detect TBI and provide treatments to those at risk of prolonged symptoms," Armstrong said. "Future studies are needed to explore therapies targeting the effects of traumatic microbleeds in acute TBI, including TBIs that result from high-impact blast exposures."

The study was supported by USU's CNRM, the NINDS, and the Intramural Research Programs at the NIH Clinical Center.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Head Injury

Head injury or traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability among children and young adults that leads to varying degrees of physical and mental stability. Fortunately, it is also one of the preventable brain disorder.

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Athletes Foot

Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Athletes FootParkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentHead InjuryBrainBrain FactsAphasiaAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

What's New on Medindia

Kidney Transplants Between People with HIV Offers Long-term Success

Indigestion or Dyspepsia

Hepatitis B can Now be Accurately Diagnosed with New Test: Here's How
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive