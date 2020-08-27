Blood Thinner Efficacy for COVID-19: New Insights

‘Treatment with anticoagulants was associated with improved outcomes both in and out of the intensive care unit among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. ’

The work was prompted by the discovery that many patients hospitalized with COVID-19 developed high levels of life-threatening blood clots.The team of investigators evaluated electronic medical records of 4,389 confirmed COVID-19-positive patients admitted to five hospitals in the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City (The Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai West, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, and Mount Sinai Brooklyn) between March 1 and April 30, 2020. They specifically looked at survival and death rates for patients placed on therapeutic and prophylactic doses of blood thinners (oral antithrombotics, subcutaneous heparin, and intravenous heparin) versus those not placed on blood thinners. The researchers used a hazard score to estimate risk of death, which took relevant risk factors into account before evaluating the effectiveness of anticoagulation, including age, ethnicity, pre-existing conditions, and whether the patient was already on blood thinners. The researchers also took into account and corrected for disease severity, including low oxygen saturation levels and intubation.Of the patients analyzed, 900 (20.5 percent) received a full-treatment dose of anticoagulants. Another 1,959 patients (44.6 percent) received a lower, prophylactic dose of anticoagulants, and 1,530 (34.5 percent) were not given blood thinners. There was a strong association between blood thinners and reduced likelihood of in-hospital deaths: both therapeutic and prophylactic doses of anticoagulants reduced mortality by roughly 50 percent compared to patients on no blood thinners.Overall, 467 (10.6 percent) of the patients required intubation and mechanical ventilation during their hospitalization. Those on therapeutic blood thinners had 31 percent fewer intubations than those not on blood thinners, while those on prophylactic blood thinners had 28 percent fewer.Bleeding rates--a known complication of blood thinners--were surprisingly low overall among all patients (three percent or less), but slightly higher in the therapeutic group compared to the prophylactic and no-blood-thinner groups, the researchers said. Their findings suggest that clinicians should evaluate patients on an individual basis given the benefit-risk tradeoff.Separately, the researchers looked at autopsy results of 26 COVID-19 patients and found that 11 of them (42 percent) had blood clots--pulmonary, brain, and/or heart--that were never suspected in the clinical setting. These findings suggest that treating patients with anticoagulants may be associated with improved survival.says corresponding author Anu Lala, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) and Director of Heart Failure Research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.says first author Girish Nadkarni, MD, Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Mount Sinai COVID Informatics Center and Clinical Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health at Mount Sinai.explains co-author Zahi Fayad, PhD, Co-Founder of the Mount Sinai COVID Informatics Center and Director of Mount Sinai's BioMedical Engineering and Imaging Institute.Source: Eurekalert