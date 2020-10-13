Blood Tests to Predict Pregnancy Complications: Study

‘Blood tests could be developed to help predict pregnancy complications. ’

"Our study points to a promising approach that could promote outcomes for mothers and their babies using existing technologies," stated Dr. Sherin Devaskar, lead author of the study. "If confirmed in larger studies, cell-free DNA blood tests could help identify problems in the placenta as an indicator of a healthy mother and fetus."Researchers observed a diverse group of pregnant women between February 2017 and January 2019, testing their blood regularly throughout gestation. By the end of the study, 160 participants had given birth, with 102 maternal and 25 cord plasma samples were taken along the way. They found that placenta-specific DNA increased during the first-to-early second trimester among women who went on to develop gestational diabetes. They also recognized several differentially expressed genes and created a model with a predictive value for adverse pregnancy outcomes."The novelty of this research can break down a mother's DNA and be able to hone in on the health of the placenta, something that researchers have never been able to do before," added Devaskar. "This study warrants application of automated methodologies in multi-center trials to promote future testing and screening for all women."Source: Medindia