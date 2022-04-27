Blood Tests for Alzheimer’s Disease may Bear Racial Biases

Risk of misdiagnosis for Alzheimer's disease may be high among Black individuals as per a study at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, published in the journal Neurology.



The present study found that three of four tests that help detect early stages of Alzheimer's disease had performed inconsistently across racial groups, thereby affecting the interpretation of results.

‘New study states that three of four blood tests used for identifying early stages of Alzheimer’s disease are found to perform differently in Black individuals when compared to white individuals.’