About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Blood Tests for Alzheimer’s Disease may Bear Racial Biases

by Karishma Abhishek on April 27, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Font : A-A+

Blood Tests for Alzheimer’s Disease may Bear Racial Biases

Risk of misdiagnosis for Alzheimer's disease may be high among Black individuals as per a study at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, published in the journal Neurology.

The present study found that three of four tests that help detect early stages of Alzheimer's disease had performed inconsistently across racial groups, thereby affecting the interpretation of results.

Advertisement


However, the fourth blood test — the PrecivityAD test (commercially available in the U.S. and Europe through C2N Diagnostics) had no racial inequities during interpretation and was effective at detecting early Alzheimer's disease.

Need for Unbiased Blood Test

"When you use a limited study population — as, unfortunately, scientists have traditionally done in Alzheimer's research — and then try to apply the results to everyone, including people of diverse backgrounds, you could exacerbate health inequities. My hope is that this paper will help illustrate the need to increase the diversity of participants in Alzheimer's studies. My colleagues and I are working to develop a much larger, multicenter study to better evaluate racial differences in Alzheimer's-related blood biomarkers. This is a major priority for us," says lead author Suzanne Schindler, MD, PhD, an associate professor of neurology.
Advertisement

Moreover, the study also had other limitations of increased rate of comorbidities like high blood pressure (67% ) and diabetes (28%) among Black participants when compared to lower rates (high blood pressure — 45% and diabetes —5%) among white participants.

"Rather than trying to adjust for race in some way, it would be better to use tests that perform equally well in all individuals. Alternatively, we can try to understand the underlying factors that create these apparent racial differences and adjust for those underlying factors rather than race. What we don't want to do is to use these tests without evaluating their performance in diverse groups, because then we would fail in our duty to provide the best possible care to all," says Schindler.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
World Malaria Day 2022 —
World Malaria Day 2022 — "Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives"
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Quiz on Depression Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Dementia 

Recommended Reading
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and ......
Genetics of Alzheimer´s disease
Genetics of Alzheimer´s disease
There are numerous genes that have been discovered that are associated with Alzheimer's disease and ...
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the ......
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can r...
Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is ...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga Diaphragmatic Hernia Iron Intake Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Drug Side Effects Calculator Find a Doctor How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Color Blindness Calculator Drug Interaction Checker

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE