Blood Tests for Alzheimer’s Disease may Bear Racial Biases

Risk of misdiagnosis for Alzheimer's disease may be high among Black individuals as per a study at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, published in the journal Neurology.
The present study found that three of four tests that help detect early stages of Alzheimer's disease had performed inconsistently across racial groups, thereby affecting the interpretation of results.
However, the fourth blood test — the PrecivityAD test (commercially available in the U.S. and Europe through C2N Diagnostics) had no racial inequities during interpretation and was effective at detecting early Alzheimer's disease.
Need for Unbiased Blood Test"When you use a limited study population — as, unfortunately, scientists have traditionally done in Alzheimer's research — and then try to apply the results to everyone, including people of diverse backgrounds, you could exacerbate health inequities. My hope is that this paper will help illustrate the need to increase the diversity of participants in Alzheimer's studies. My colleagues and I are working to develop a much larger, multicenter study to better evaluate racial differences in Alzheimer's-related blood biomarkers. This is a major priority for us," says lead author Suzanne Schindler, MD, PhD, an associate professor of neurology.
Moreover, the study also had other limitations of increased rate of comorbidities like high blood pressure (67% ) and diabetes (28%) among Black participants when compared to lower rates (high blood pressure — 45% and diabetes —5%) among white participants.
"Rather than trying to adjust for race in some way, it would be better to use tests that perform equally well in all individuals. Alternatively, we can try to understand the underlying factors that create these apparent racial differences and adjust for those underlying factors rather than race. What we don't want to do is to use these tests without evaluating their performance in diverse groups, because then we would fail in our duty to provide the best possible care to all," says Schindler.
Source: Medindia