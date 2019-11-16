medindia

Blood Test for Eye Melanoma Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 16, 2019 at 7:28 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Simple blood test for the early detection of melanoma in the eye has been developed by University of Queensland scientists.

University of Queensland Diamantina Institute's Dr Mitchell Stark said the blood test could monitor very early signs of the disease.
Blood Test for Eye Melanoma Developed
Blood Test for Eye Melanoma Developed

"This blood test was able to detect the difference between a benign mole located at the back of the eye and a melanoma in the eye," Dr Stark said. "The test also has the potential to show if the melanoma has metastasised and spread to other areas of the body.

Show Full Article


"Moles or naevi in the eye are common, but can be difficult to monitor because changes to their shape or colouring can't always be seen as easily as on the skin.

"Outcomes are poor for people with melanoma in their eye if their cancer spreads to the liver.

"Given that having naevi in the eye is fairly common, this test may allow us to better screen these patients for early signs of melanoma formation."

The study is a progression of research conducted by Dr Stark at QIMR Berghofer, where the panel of biomarkers was first developed and used to detect melanoma on the skin.

In this research, blood samples were collected from people with either benign naevi or melanoma in the back of their eye, in addition to a small number of metastasised cases.

The samples were then tested against the panel of microRNA biomarkers to distinguish the stage of disease.

Dr Stark said after further development, the blood test had the potential to be used as a monitoring tool in conjunction with optometrists, GPs, and specialists.

"If someone went to their optometrist for a regular check-up and a mole was found, you could have this blood test at each routine visit to help monitor mole changes," he said.

"If the biomarker in the blood had increased, it might be an early warning sign of melanoma.

"Knowing this patient was high-risk means they could be monitored more closely for the potential spread of cancer and be progressed more rapidly through the healthcare system."

Queensland Ocular Oncology Service Director and ophthalmologist Dr Bill Glasson AO said the test would be extremely helpful in clinical practice. "These research findings are exciting for our patients with ocular tumours," Dr Glasson said.

"It will allow for earlier diagnosis as well as giving doctors an earlier indication of the development of metastatic disease and importantly, a better outcome for our patients."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Scientists Identify Gene Linked to Spread of Eye Melanoma

A gene linked to the spread of eye melanoma has been identified by researchers.

Retinoblastoma

Retinoblastoma is a type of cancer of the eye occurring in children. Early diagnosis and treatment, and genetic counselling can go a long way in saving life and vision in children and siblings at risk for this disease.

Test your Knowledge on Moles and Melanoma

Melanoma is a skin condition that is often a consequence of excessive exposure to the sun's ultraviolet radiation. Test your knowledge on melanoma by taking this ...

Anatomy of the Eye - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding anatomy of the Eye

Allergy Eye Drops

Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultraviolet radiations are electromagnetic radiations with wavelengths shorter than the shortest wavelength of visible light, " the rays beyond the rainbow".

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

ThalassemiaSkin CancerNervous TicUltra-Violet RadiationUndescended TesticlesEyeVaricoceleVisionLASIK Surgery FactsAllergy Eye Drops

What's New on Medindia

World Prematurity Day: Premature Babies Also Have a Right to Live

Extra Sensory Perception

Night Blindness
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive