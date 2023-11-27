Blood Test for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

Researchers have developed a novel blood test that could lead to the first early detection for pancreatic cancer.



Pancreatic Cancer: Early Diagnosis Method

Pancreatic cancer has a poor survival rates marred by a lack of distinct symptoms and screening tools needed to detect the disease in its initial stages."There are no early detection biomarkers for pancreatic cancer and this needs to urgently change," said Dr. Belinda Lee, a consultant medical oncologist at WEHI.