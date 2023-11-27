About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Blood Test for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on November 27, 2023 at 9:16 AM
Blood Test for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

Researchers have developed a novel blood test that could lead to the first early detection for pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer: Early Diagnosis Method

Pancreatic cancer has a poor survival rates marred by a lack of distinct symptoms and screening tools needed to detect the disease in its initial stages.

"There are no early detection biomarkers for pancreatic cancer and this needs to urgently change," said Dr. Belinda Lee, a consultant medical oncologist at WEHI.

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer


Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
The team identified 13 proteins that could distinguish between the early and late stages of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) -- the most common type of pancreatic cancer that's fast-becoming the cancer of our generation.

"We hope to validate these proteins and show that they can be used to reliably screen for early pancreatic cancer," Lee said. "This would allow us to create the first diagnostic test to identify patients who have early stages of pancreatic cancer -- something that unfortunately does not exist at the moment," she added.

Source: IANS
Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer

Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer


Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage and can be fatal. Test your knowledge on pancreatic cancer by taking this quiz.
Lorazepam may Fuel Poor Pancreatic Cancer Outcome!

Lorazepam may Fuel Poor Pancreatic Cancer Outcome!


Lorazepam use has correlated with significantly poor survival rate in Pancreatic Cancer patients by triggering production of IL-6.
Can Blood Glucose Levels Sensitize Pancreatic Cancer Cells to Chemotherapy?

Can Blood Glucose Levels Sensitize Pancreatic Cancer Cells to Chemotherapy?


Under high glucose conditions, the efficacy of various chemotherapies was significantly enhanced when compared to low glucose conditions.
Latest Cancer News

Nutrients in Beef and Dairy Promote Cancer Immunotherapy

Nutrients in Beef and Dairy Promote Cancer Immunotherapy

A fatty acid present in dairy products, beef, and lamb called trans-vaccenic acid enhances immune cells' capacity to combat cancers.
Combination Therapy Holds Promise for Brain Tumor in Children

Combination Therapy Holds Promise for Brain Tumor in Children

Trametinib plus dabrafenib combined therapy demonstrated a clear therapeutic benefit in children with BRAF-mutated low- and high-grade gliomas.
Urban Environments Fuel Higher Breast Cancer Rates

Urban Environments Fuel Higher Breast Cancer Rates

Examining breast cancer occurrence and stages reveals disparities in urban versus rural rates, influenced by environmental conditions and the stage of the disease.
DNA Repair Pathway Linked to Breast, Ovarian, and Prostate Cancers

DNA Repair Pathway Linked to Breast, Ovarian, and Prostate Cancers

Polymerases theta and delta assist in the development of new cancer drugs known as polymerase theta inhibitors, currently undergoing clinical trials.
AI Predicts Ovarian Cancer Therapy Outcomes With Precision

AI Predicts Ovarian Cancer Therapy Outcomes With Precision

The newly developed artificial intelligence tool was used to predict ovarian cancer therapy outcomes.
