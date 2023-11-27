Blood Test for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

Researchers have developed a novel blood test that could lead to the first early detection for pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic Cancer: Early Diagnosis MethodPancreatic cancer has a poor survival rates marred by a lack of distinct symptoms and screening tools needed to detect the disease in its initial stages.
"There are no early detection biomarkers for pancreatic cancer and this needs to urgently change," said Dr. Belinda Lee, a consultant medical oncologist at WEHI.
Advertisement
‘A blood test reliably detects individuals in the early phases of pancreatic cancer, a vital advancement in enhancing survival rates. #pancreaticcancer #cancerdiagnosis #bloodtestcancer’
Tweet it Now
The team identified 13 proteins that could distinguish between the early and late stages of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) -- the most common type of pancreatic cancer that's fast-becoming the cancer of our generation.
"We hope to validate these proteins and show that they can be used to reliably screen for early pancreatic cancer," Lee said. "This would allow us to create the first diagnostic test to identify patients who have early stages of pancreatic cancer -- something that unfortunately does not exist at the moment," she added.
Source: IANS
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
A fatty acid present in dairy products, beef, and lamb called trans-vaccenic acid enhances immune cells' capacity to combat cancers.
Trametinib plus dabrafenib combined therapy demonstrated a clear therapeutic benefit in children with BRAF-mutated low- and high-grade gliomas.
Examining breast cancer occurrence and stages reveals disparities in urban versus rural rates, influenced by environmental conditions and the stage of the disease.
Polymerases theta and delta assist in the development of new cancer drugs known as polymerase theta inhibitors, currently undergoing clinical trials.
The newly developed artificial intelligence tool was used to predict ovarian cancer therapy outcomes.