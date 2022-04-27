About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Blood Test Differentiates Severe COVID-19 from Preeclampsia

by Angela Mohan on April 27, 2022 at 8:51 PM
Blood Test Differentiates Severe COVID-19 from Preeclampsia

Indicators of endothelial dysfunction, blood clotting, angiogenesis, and immune function were assessed in the blood of pregnant women with Preeclampsia or COVID-19 and compared them with healthy pregnant women in a new study.

Preeclampsia is an inflammatory condition that appears during pregnancy and whose cause is still unknown. This condition is characterized by high blood pressure combined with organ dysfunctions, such as renal and liver failure.

Should preeclampsia not be early diagnosed, it can lead to serious complications for the mother and the baby. Induced delivery and placenta removal are currently the only solutions for this condition.

The clinical manifestation of severe COVID-19 goes beyond a dysfunction of the respiratory system and can have similarities with preeclampsia. These similarities may cause errors in the treatment of the patients, as they have different needs: in preeclampsia, we prioritize the delivery of the baby and for COVID-19 we focus on the recovery of the disease.
In both cases, we observe a disruption of the normal function of the endothelium, which is the inner lining of the blood vessels and is partly responsible for the blood pressure.

Dr. Marta Palomo from the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute, together with Dr. Lina Youssef, Dr. Francesca Crovetto, and Dr. Fàtima Crispi, from BCNatal (Hospital Clínic and Hospital Sant Joan de Déu) and the Fetal and perinatal medicine group of IDIBAPS, and under the supervision of Dr. Maribel Díaz-Ricart, head of the Hemotherapy and Hemostasis group of Clínic-IDIBAPS, questioned the extent to which Preeclampsia and COVID-19 share biological characteristics.

They assessed indicators of endothelial dysfunction, blood clotting, angiogenesis, and immune function in the blood of pregnant women with Preeclampsia or COVID-19 and compared them with healthy pregnant women.

The results of this study have been recently published in the internationally renowned American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, considered the most important review in gynecology.

The research team differentiated Preeclampsia from severe COVID-19. There are strong and reproducible differences in the panel of indicators, being angiogenesis, blood clotting (antigen vWF), and endothelial damage (VCAM-1 and sTNFRI).

The study also shows that there are shared elements between both pathologies such as the activation of the complement system, an important part of the immune system, even if the alterations caused by COVID-19 are less significant than the ones caused by Preeclampsia.

These outcomes are a further step in Preeclampsia characterization, a little-known pregnancy-related disease but main responsible for maternal and perinatal mortality in the world and premature births.

These results are also medically relevant, as they offer diagnostic tools which allow to distinguish Preeclampsia from COVID-19 and help in their clinical management and treatment.

This study has been carried out in the framework of the Project "Analysis of the complement system in severe preeclampsia and Hellp syndrome as therapeutic target" funded by the telethon La Marató of TV3 in its 2019 edition dedicated to rare diseases.



Source: Medindia
What's New on Medindia
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
World Malaria Day 2022 —
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
