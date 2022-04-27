Blood Test Differentiates Severe COVID-19 from Preeclampsia

Advertisement

The research team differentiated Preeclampsia from severe COVID-19. There are strong and reproducible differences in the panel of indicators, being angiogenesis, blood clotting (antigen vWF), and endothelial damage (VCAM-1 and sTNFRI).

The clinical manifestation of severe COVID-19 goes beyond a dysfunction of the respiratory system and can have similarities with preeclampsia. These similarities may cause errors in the treatment of the patients, as they have different needs: in preeclampsia, we prioritize the delivery of the baby and for COVID-19 we focus on the recovery of the disease.In both cases, we observe a disruption of the normal function of the endothelium, which is the inner lining of the blood vessels and is partly responsible for the blood pressure.Dr. Marta Palomo from the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute, together with Dr. Lina Youssef, Dr. Francesca Crovetto, and Dr. Fàtima Crispi, from BCNatal (Hospital Clínic and Hospital Sant Joan de Déu) and the Fetal and perinatal medicine group of IDIBAPS, and under the supervision of Dr. Maribel Díaz-Ricart, head of the Hemotherapy and Hemostasis group of Clínic-IDIBAPS, questioned the extent to which Preeclampsia and COVID-19 share biological characteristics.They assessed indicators of endothelial dysfunction, blood clotting, angiogenesis, and immune function in the blood of pregnant women with Preeclampsia or COVID-19 and compared them with healthy pregnant women.The results of this study have been recently published in the internationally renowned, considered the most important review in gynecology.The study also shows that there are shared elements between both pathologies such as the activation of the complement system, an important part of the immune system, even if the alterations caused by COVID-19 are less significant than the ones caused by Preeclampsia.These outcomes are a further step in Preeclampsia characterization, a little-known pregnancy-related disease but main responsible for maternal and perinatal mortality in the world and premature births.These results are also medically relevant, as they offer diagnostic tools which allow to distinguish Preeclampsia from COVID-19 and help in their clinical management and treatment.This study has been carried out in the framework of the Project "" funded by the telethon La Marató of TV3 in its 2019 edition dedicated to rare diseases.Source: Medindia