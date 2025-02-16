Blood Test Could Revolutionize Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease; a new blood test may improve early diagnosis and treatment.

Rethinking Alzheimer's Diagnosis



‘Could a simple blood test replace a spinal tap for #Alzheimer's diagnosis? 🤔 New research suggests it might be possible, potentially avoiding over half of #lumbarpunctures.’

A new blood test may significantly enhance the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, providing a less invasive and more efficient alternative to current methods. Researchers at Trinity College Dublin, the Tallaght Institute of Memory and Cognition, and St James’s Hospital, Dublin, are evaluating a blood-based biomarker, plasma p-tau217, for early detection of Alzheimer’s.The study, published infound that plasma p-tau217 testing was over 90% as accurate as the traditional lumbar puncture (LP) method.By incorporating this test into clinical pathways, more than half of current LP procedures could be avoided, improving patient care and diagnostic efficiency.Approximately 148 patients contributed blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples for the study, allowing researchers to compare the accuracy of the new blood test with established CSF biomarkers. If widely adopted, this test could transform how Alzheimer’s is diagnosed and managed, making early detection more accessible.Currently unavailable in Ireland, the test’s promising results could pave the way for its future implementation, pending regulatory and institutional support. Dr. Jean Dunne, Chief Medical Scientist at St James’s Hospital, emphasized the importance of collaboration between scientists, clinicians, and hospital management to transition this research into a widely used diagnostic tool.Source-Medindia