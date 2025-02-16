About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Blood Test Could Revolutionize Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 16 2025 6:03 PM

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease; a new blood test may improve early diagnosis and treatment.

A new blood test may significantly enhance the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, providing a less invasive and more efficient alternative to current methods. Researchers at Trinity College Dublin, the Tallaght Institute of Memory and Cognition, and St James’s Hospital, Dublin, are evaluating a blood-based biomarker, plasma p-tau217, for early detection of Alzheimer’s.

Rethinking Alzheimer's Diagnosis

The study, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment and Disease Monitoring, found that plasma p-tau217 testing was over 90% as accurate as the traditional lumbar puncture (LP) method.

Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
By incorporating this test into clinical pathways, more than half of current LP procedures could be avoided, improving patient care and diagnostic efficiency.

Approximately 148 patients contributed blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples for the study, allowing researchers to compare the accuracy of the new blood test with established CSF biomarkers. If widely adopted, this test could transform how Alzheimer’s is diagnosed and managed, making early detection more accessible.

Currently unavailable in Ireland, the test’s promising results could pave the way for its future implementation, pending regulatory and institutional support. Dr. Jean Dunne, Chief Medical Scientist at St James’s Hospital, emphasized the importance of collaboration between scientists, clinicians, and hospital management to transition this research into a widely used diagnostic tool.

Diet and Alzheimer´s Disease
Diet and Alzheimer´s Disease
Alzheimer''s begins with forgetfulness, but over time affects speech and coordination along with drastic behavioral changes. The right diet may lower your risk by 40%. So isn''t a diet change worth it?
Source-Medindia
Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease
Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...
Caring for Alzheimers disease patients
Caring for Alzheimers disease patients
Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.


