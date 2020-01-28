Blood Pressure Drug Tied to Lower Risk of Gout

While gout is linked to consuming some foods, including red meat, seafood, and alcohol, it is also a common complication of blood pressure management and a frequently cited reason patients don't take their medication as directed. However, few studies provide guidance for physicians selecting antihypertensive medications for patients at risk for gout."Our study is clinically relevant as the prevalence of gout has been rising in the United States, and the number of Americans meeting newly-revised diagnostic thresholds for hypertension has doubled," said corresponding author Stephen Juraschek, MD, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine at BIDMC. "Our study demonstrated that amlodipine was associated with a lower risk of gout compared with chlorthalidone or lisinopril, which has never been reported prior to this study."Juraschek and colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of the data generated by the Antihypertensive and Lipid-Lowering Treatment to Prevent Heart Attack Trial (ALLHAT). This clinical trial evaluated the effect of common blood pressure drugs on cardiovascular outcomes in more than 20,000 participants treated at 623 medical centers in North America between 1994 and 2002."Further research is needed to confirm these findings," said Juraschek. "Other health outcomes, such as heart failure, should also be considered with choosing a blood pressure drug."Source: Eurekalert