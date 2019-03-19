medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hypertension News

Blood Pressure Control Cuts Dementia Risk in Atrial Fibrillation Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 19, 2019 at 12:41 AM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In mid-life patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), dementia risk can be reduced by controlling hypertension (high blood pressure), stated study1 presented today at EHRA 2019, a congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).
Blood Pressure Control Cuts Dementia Risk in Atrial Fibrillation Patients
Blood Pressure Control Cuts Dementia Risk in Atrial Fibrillation Patients

Study author Dr Daehoon Kim said that AF patients in their 50s and 60s can benefit from lowering their systolic blood pressure (SBP) to 120-129 mmHg, as compared to those with continuously high SBP over 140mmHg.

"It was surprising. We all know that AF is associated with higher risk of dementia, but there was no certain way to protect against AF-associated dementia," explained Dr Kim, a cardiologist at Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul, Republic of Korea. "With this study, we found one potential way to help mid-life patients minimise their risk by as much as 15%," he said.

AF patients with hypertension and taking at least one antihypertensive medication at the time of AF diagnosis between 2005-2016 were enrolled in the Korean nationwide cohort study. Among those with uncontrolled SBP over 140mmHg at initial AF diagnosis, the risk of dementia was compared according to their follow-up SBP control status (<120mmHg/120~129mmHg/130~139mmHg/?140mmHg) in multivariable Cox models.

Follow-up analysis of SBP and risk of dementia was calculated from the date of follow-up blood pressure measurement to the date of dementia, death, or December 31, 2016 (end of study period), whichever came earliest. The mean follow-up duration was 5.0 years.

AF, the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia in the general elderly population, increases stroke risk by a factor of four to five times that of the general population. It has also been associated with cognitive impairment and dementia, even in patients without a prior diagnosed stroke.

Previous studies have suggested that hypertension in mid-life increases the risk of dementia in later life, leading it to be included as a probable risk factor in dementia prevention guidelines.2

"However, observational studies that suggested midlife high blood pressure is a risk factor for late-life cognitive impairment and dementia did not assess the effect of blood pressure change over time on dementia risk," Dr Kim pointed out. "Also, there has been a lack of data about the association of blood pressure control with risk of dementia in patients with AF."

This study found that lowering blood pressure in patients over 70 years old may not have as big of an impact on dementia risk.

"Strict blood pressure control in midlife can help to prevent atrial fibrillation-associated dementia," Dr Kim asserted. "However, in those who have entered into later life (over 70 years old), blood pressure control might be of little help."

Study authors used the Korean national health insurance service database to measure blood pressure in 196,388 patients over 50 years newly diagnosed with AF, dividing them into age groups 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and over 80 years old.

Blood pressure control <130mmHG was shown to lower the dementia risk with similar benefits for patients aged 50-59 and 60-69 with initially uncontrolled blood pressure at the time of AF diagnosis.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Dementia Risk Calculator

Dementia Risk Calculator is a tool to find out the risk of dementia among people over the age of 65.It also provides diet tips on Dementia.

Foods that Can Lower Your High Blood Pressure

Foods rich in dietary potassium, calcium, anti-oxidants, vitamin C can lower your high blood pressure significantly. Top foods that lower blood pressure are listed.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Alzheimers Disease Thalassemia Palpitations And Arrhythmias Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure 

What's New on Medindia

Diet Management in Acidity and GERD

Chew Your Food Well

Amazing 7 Ways to Deal with Exam Stress
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive