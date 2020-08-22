Blood Plasma Therapy to Treat COVID-19

‘Plasma donated by people who've survived COVID-19 has high levels of antibodies and is considered safe.’

Bhargava told IANS.What is required is to know the antibody strength of the donor to see the beneficial effect.he added.The convalescent plasma therapy has gained much traction in several countries, including in India, where several lives have been saved with the therapy.Dr Satya Prakash Yadav, Head of Pediatric Hematology, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram told IANS:According to him, multiple published and unpublished studies have now reported on the use of convalescent plasma to treat severely or critically ill Covid-19 patients, without unexpected or serious adverse effects.he explained.Yadav stressed that more randomised controlled trials are needed to confirm the benefit of plasma therapy for severe Covid-19 patients.To assess the safety and efficacy of plasma therapy, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had in April sought participation in the randomised controlled study.While the ICMR is yet to publish the results, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently said that the plasma therapy has shown encouraging results in the recovery of the critically-ill patients.The Delhi government's plasma bank administered plasma to 710 Covid-19 patients (as of August 11), and over 900 people who recovered from the disease have come forward to donate their plasma.Congress Legislator H. D. Ranganath from the Kunigal Assembly segment in Karnataka's Tumakuru district donated his plasma to Covid patients at a private hospital in Bengaluru this week.Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik was administered plasma therapy and put on high-flow nasal oxygen as part of the treatment for coronavirus.Source: IANS