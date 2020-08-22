by Colleen Fleiss on  August 22, 2020 at 8:46 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Blood Plasma Therapy to Treat COVID-19
Health experts in India continue to stress the importance of plasma therapy to treat patients with COVID-19.

The convalescent plasma therapy has shown encouraging results in India to date.

Empowering Better Health

According to Rahul Bhargava, Director and Head, Haematology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, so far, data has been equivocal with many confounding factors.


"Only a properly well-randomised controlled trial will help to know which patient at what time/duration of disease and the extent of disease will get benefitted. In the past also, for various diseases, plasma therapy has been utilised with great success and failure," Bhargava told IANS.

What is required is to know the antibody strength of the donor to see the beneficial effect.

"It should not be abandoned until we have a vaccine or any other option to treat sick patients. We should follow the policy of let's do no harm," he added.

The convalescent plasma therapy has gained much traction in several countries, including in India, where several lives have been saved with the therapy.

Dr Satya Prakash Yadav, Head of Pediatric Hematology, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram told IANS: "The use of convalescent plasma collected from previously infected individuals to passively-transfer antibodies in order to protect or treat humans dates back almost 100 years."

According to him, multiple published and unpublished studies have now reported on the use of convalescent plasma to treat severely or critically ill Covid-19 patients, without unexpected or serious adverse effects.

"Many patients improved clinically and cleared the virus. However, the role of the convalescent plasma treatment in these patients is unclear because all patients received at least one additional therapy, including antivirals, antibiotics or antifungals and corticosteroids," he explained.

Yadav stressed that more randomised controlled trials are needed to confirm the benefit of plasma therapy for severe Covid-19 patients.

To assess the safety and efficacy of plasma therapy, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had in April sought participation in the randomised controlled study.

While the ICMR is yet to publish the results, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently said that the plasma therapy has shown encouraging results in the recovery of the critically-ill patients.

The Delhi government's plasma bank administered plasma to 710 Covid-19 patients (as of August 11), and over 900 people who recovered from the disease have come forward to donate their plasma.

Congress Legislator H. D. Ranganath from the Kunigal Assembly segment in Karnataka's Tumakuru district donated his plasma to Covid patients at a private hospital in Bengaluru this week.

Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik was administered plasma therapy and put on high-flow nasal oxygen as part of the treatment for coronavirus.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Goa: Blood Plasma Treatment for COVID-19 Patients from Next Week
Goa CM said we are procuring a plasmapheresis machine for treatment of patients with plasma voluntarily extracted from persons cured of COVID-19. The treatment will begin from next week.
READ MORE
Fidget Spinner as Centrifuge Can Help Separate Blood Plasma
Fidget spinners can generate enough force to separate blood plasma with the flick of a finger, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Survival Odds can be Increased by 10 % If Blood Plasma is Given Early
Survival odds of severely injured patients can increase by 10 % if blood plasma is given to them during emergency air transport right then and there, finds a new study.
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

ThalassemiaReiki and Pranic HealingBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood GroupNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake