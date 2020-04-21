Blood Donations Urgently Needed

"Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has seen a substantial decrease in blood
donations numbers in response to COVID-19," Vampire Cup Coordinator,
Sylviya Ganeshamoorthy, said today.
‘There is no replacement for blood products, and doctors worry that life saving
treatments to patients will be interrupted with reduced supply.’
"Blood and plasma donations remain an essential activity during COVID-19
and are excluded from any restrictions to people's movement. Blood
donation centres across the country remain open and are implementing new
regulations to ensure donor safety.
Vampire Cup works closely with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood to advocate
for blood donation. Blood transfusions are life saving treatments for so
many, including new mothers and babies, people with immunodeficiencies or
blood diseases, and people who have undergone surgery or suffered trauma.
It is more important now than ever to mobilise community support for blood
donation, ensuring that patients receive life-saving treatments and
optimise their health.
"We encourage everyone who is feeling well and able to roll up their
sleeves to donate," AMSA President, Daniel Zou, said.
Source: Eurekalert