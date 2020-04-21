by Jeffil Obadiah on  April 21, 2020 at 7:27 PM Alternative Medicine News
Blood Donations Urgently Needed
Australia needs 29,000 blood donations every week, yet about 900 donors are cancelling appointments each day during the COVID-19 crisis.

AMSA has continued its commitment to promoting the annual inter-medical school blood donation competition, Vampire Cup, running from March 15 to May 9 2020.

"Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has seen a substantial decrease in blood donations numbers in response to COVID-19," Vampire Cup Coordinator, Sylviya Ganeshamoorthy, said today.


"Blood and plasma donations remain an essential activity during COVID-19 and are excluded from any restrictions to people's movement. Blood donation centres across the country remain open and are implementing new regulations to ensure donor safety.

"There is no replacement for blood products, and we worry that life saving treatments to patients will be interrupted with reduced supply."

Vampire Cup works closely with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood to advocate for blood donation. Blood transfusions are life saving treatments for so many, including new mothers and babies, people with immunodeficiencies or blood diseases, and people who have undergone surgery or suffered trauma.

It is more important now than ever to mobilise community support for blood donation, ensuring that patients receive life-saving treatments and optimise their health.

"We encourage everyone who is feeling well and able to roll up their sleeves to donate," AMSA President, Daniel Zou, said.

Source: Eurekalert

