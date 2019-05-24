medindia

Blood Donation Programs Help Reveal Life Threatening Genetic Cholesterol Condition

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 24, 2019 at 12:19 AM Cholesterol News
Blood donation programs were found to help identify donors with the often undiagnosed genetic disorder familial hypercholesterolemia, which results in high cholesterol and coronary artery disease, revealed new study.
Blood donation programs already screen for infectious diseases and may be able to screen for other conditions. This analysis included data from about 1.2 million donors who made a total of 3 million blood donations; total cholesterol levels were determined for these donations.

The authors report that of these donors, 3,473 (1 of every 339) met the criteria for familial hypercholesterolemia, similar to estimates in the general population, which suggests blood donation programs may be a method for detecting and notifying donors with this disorder.

A limitation of the study was the inability to determine whether there were other causes of hypercholesterolemia.

Source: Eurekalert

