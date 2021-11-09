Blood Compounds may Reveal Warning Signs of Dementia

Advertisement

It is one of the most serious disorders that affect 55 million people. It is not only a burden for the patients and their families but society as a whole.says first author Dr. Takayuki Teruya, who works in the G0 Cell Unit at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST).The study team thus analyzed the samples of blood collected from eight patients with dementia, eight healthy elderly people, and eight healthy young people (as a reference) to examine the blood metabolites within red blood cells.The levels of almost 124 different metabolites in whole blood were measured by the team. The study found that among thecompared to healthy elderly people.These metabolites are believed to be toxic to neurons and could hint at a possible cause for dementia.The othercompared to elderly people with no health conditions. These metabolites are believed to protect neurons against damage from free radicals, help maintain energy reserves and provide nutrition.Thus the study suggests thatsays senior author of the study, Professor Mitsuhiro Yanagida, who leads the G0 Cell Unit at OIST.Source: Medindia