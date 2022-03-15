Blood Clots Formation During Wound Healing

Advertisement

This new study indicates that platelets can also form a provisional fibronectin matrix in their surroundings, similar to what fibroblasts do in the later stages of wound healing. This has potential implications for how the integrity of blood clots might be maintained during the vascular repair.The study's lead author is Dr Ingmar Schoen from the School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences at RCSI.Commenting on the discovery, Dr Schoen said:Key to this research was the use of superresolution microscopy, which enables sharper images of structures inside or around cells to be captured and observed in vitro, in a laboratory. Observation of this platelet behavior in a living organism (in vivo) will be required to further develop this finding.Dr Schoen noted.Source: Eurekalert