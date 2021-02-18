by Colleen Fleiss on  February 18, 2021 at 11:16 PM Men´s Health News
Blood Clot Risk Increases in Transgender Men Using Testosterone
In transgender men undergoing testosterone therapy, an increase in red blood cells can raise the risk of blood clots, heart attack or stroke, revealed a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Gender diverse people make up an estimated 0.6% of the U.S. population and are defined as having gender identity that is not aligned with their sex recorded at birth. Transgender men often undergo testosterone therapy as part of their gender-affirming treatment. Erythrocytosis, a condition where your body makes too many red blood cells, is a common side effect of testosterone therapy that can increase the risk of blood clots, heart attack or stroke.

"Erythrocytosis is common in transgender men treated with testosterone, especially in those who smoke, have high body mass index (BMI) and use testosterone injections," said lead study author Milou Cecilia Madsen, M.D., of the VU University Medical Center Amsterdam in the Netherlands. "A reasonable first step in the care of transgender men with high red blood cells while on testosterone therapy is to advise them to quit smoking, switch injectable testosterone to gel, and if BMI is high, to lose weight."


The researchers analyzed the medical and laboratory records of 1,073 transgender men using testosterone from the Amsterdam Cohort of Gender study (ACOG). Eleven percent of transgender men using testosterone showed erythrocytosis during 20 years of follow-up. However, less than one percent of these men had very high levels of red blood cells with a high risk of complications.

Other authors of the study include: Dennis van Dijk, Chantal Maria Wiepjes, Elfi Barbara Conemans, Abel Thijs and Martin den Heijer of the VU University Medical Center Amsterdam.

The manuscript received no external funding.

The manuscript, "Erythrocytosis in Trans Men Using Testosterone: A Long-Term Follow-Up Study on Prevalence and Determinants," was published online, ahead of print.

The authors will be presenting related research at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting.

Source: Eurekalert

