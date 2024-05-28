About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Blood Cancer Rising Among Young Adults in India

by Colleen Fleiss on May 28 2024 11:56 PM

Blood Cancer Rising Among Young Adults in India
Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a rare but treatable type of blood cancer, is significantly increasing among young adults aged 30 to 40 in India.
CML () affects the bone marrow and is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of white blood cells (WBC), specifically granulocytes, in the bone marrow. Globally, CML affects a significant number of people, with estimates ranging between 1.2 to 1.5 million individuals.

Understanding the Rarity of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Despite its prevalence, CML remains relatively rare compared to other forms of leukemia, comprising nearly 15 percent of all leukemia cases. A recent study published in the journal Lancet showed that the condition is found in much younger persons, with the majority of patients being diagnosed between the age of 30 to 40 years, in India. In comparison, the average age of diagnosis in Western countries is 64 years.

"In my practice, I see about 5-10 new patients being diagnosed with CML every month, with an additional 10-15 patients coming in for follow-up," K.S. Nataraj, Senior Hematologist and Haemato-Oncologist, HCG Comprehensive Cancer Care Hospital, Bengaluru, told IANS.

"This high number is largely because more people are nowadays diagnosed on time, as they regularly go for general check-ups and doctors advise testing, for example, when suspiciously high WBC counts are detected," he added.

CML is largely curable if diagnosed and treated in the early stages. The common symptoms of CML include night sweats, weight loss, fever, bone pain, and an enlarged spleen.

"CML is indeed a treatable form of blood cancer. However, achieving treatment success requires a delicate balance. Consistent medication intake and regular checkups are important in this journey. With vigilant monitoring and personalized treatment strategies CML can be managed," Tulika Seth, Professor Hematology, AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.

"Living with CML is a journey that comes with unique challenges at each stage. Prioritizing frequent monitoring, compliance with treatment aiming for optimal treatment goals, and embracing advancements in therapy is key," she added.

Source-IANS
Unraveling Genetic Variant's Role in Childhood Leukemia Risk
Unraveling Genetic Variant's Role in Childhood Leukemia Risk
The IKZF1 gene variant sheds light on the increased risk of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in Hispanic/Latino children.

