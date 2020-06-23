Bloated After Workout? Here’s Why

Drinking excess water after intensive workout leads to a condition called hyponatemia where the excess water tends to dilute the sodium in the body. This causes water retention and bloating.Just as how excess water intake causes bloating, so does insufficient intake of water. Lack of fluids in the body causes bloating. So the body tries to compensate for it, by retaining water which leads to bloating. One should stay well-hydrated throughout the day by drinking the right amount of water.Meals should be take at least two hours prior workout. Exercising on a full stomach, makes you feel lethargic and bloated because the mind gets confused and focuses on the muscles by pumping more blood into them. The gut is then ignored and food will remain undigested and cause distress. It is therefore, important to time meals for workout.People tend to breathe heavily during exercise to inhale more oxygen. When it is done through the mouth, some air is bound to escape into the esophagus and reach the stomach, intestine and colon, creating a bloating sensation.Working out in hot and humid weather or poorly-ventilated spaces can contribute to bloating. The water and sodium released during sweating gets retained in the body and causes bloating. It is best to work out in well-ventilated, air-conditioned rooms and wear comfortable clothes that are breathable and not tight.Inflammation is the accumulation of fluid in the body. When the body is repairing itself after an intense workout, it sends extra fluids to the tissues. This is an important part of recovery and repair. But the weight of fluids can make one feel bloated after a workout.If you are new to exercising or working out after a long gap, it may result in bloating, this is because the adrenal glands, tends to release the stress hormone known as cortisol that can impact fluid levels and cause water retention. Once the routine gets established and the body gets used to the new routine, the bloating will dissipate.Source: Medindia