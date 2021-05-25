New Study Tackles The Leading cause of Blindness

Professor Justine Smith, Matthew Flinders Distinguished Professor, has been awarded a $300,000 research grant from Macular Disease Foundation Australia (MDFA), including co-investment from the College of Medicine and Public Health at Flinders University, to investigate the possibility of treating macular oedema by blocking the actions of molecules called 'cytokines'.
The researchers were investigating to explore the possibility of treating macular oedema by using drugs involving molecules like cytokines for other disease rather than eyes.
This study is considered to be a milestone in 10 years of significant advances in the search for a cure to Australia's leading cause of blindness to reduce the incidence and impact of macular disease.
Source: Medindia