Blindness can be Now Detected and Prevented at Early Stage

Touchless technology - the non-invasive, non-contact laser imaging system enables early detection and treatment of major eye diseases that cause blindness, as developed by engineers at the University of Waterloo, reported as "Functional and structural ophthalmic imaging using noncontact multimodal photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy and optical coherence tomography" in the journal Scientific Reports.



Age-related eye diseases like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma typically show no symptoms in their early stages and are diagnosed only after the vision is irreversibly affected. This new patented technology - photoacoustic remote sensing (PARS) uses multicolored lasers to almost instantly image human eye tissue without touching it.



The Touchless Technology



‘Non-invasive, non-contact laser imaging system – photoacoustic remote sensing (PARS) enables early detection and treatment of major eye diseases that cause blindness. The technology dramatically is shown to improve both patient comfort and the accuracy of test results.’

"We're optimistic that our technology, by providing functional details of the eye such as oxygen saturation and oxygen metabolism, may be able to play a critical role in early diagnosis and management of these blinding diseases," says Parsin Haji Reza, director of the PhotoMedicine Labs at Waterloo.



The technology dramatically improves both patient comfort and the accuracy of test results. With its promising results, the technology anticipates its expansion in microscopic analyses of breast, gastroenterological, skin, and other cancerous tissues, and to enable real-time imaging to guide surgeons during the removal of brain tumors. The study is also set to seek its entry into clinical trials in 2 years.



"PARS may move us beyond the current gold standard in ophthalmological imaging. For the first time, not just in ophthalmology but in the entire medical field, diagnosis and treatment of disease could be made prior to structural change and functional loss," says Dr. Richard Weinstein, an ophthalmologist, and co-founder of the Ocular Health Centre.



Source: Medindia says Parsin Haji Reza, director of the PhotoMedicine Labs at Waterloo.The technology dramatically improves both patient comfort and the accuracy of test results. With itsthe technology anticipates itsThe study is also set to seek its entry into clinical trials in 2 years.says Dr. Richard Weinstein, an ophthalmologist, and co-founder of the Ocular Health Centre.Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading Onchocerciasis / River Blindness Onchocerciasis a parasitic disease is caused by the filarial worm Onchocerca volvulus. Onchocerciasis is also known as river blindness and Robles disease. READ MORE Small Eye Syndrome Small eye syndrome is medically known as microphthalmia. It is a disorder in which one or both the eyes of the newborn baby are underdeveloped. READ MORE Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if untreated, dry eyes can cause extensive damage to the eyes. READ MORE Vision Problems Common conditions that give rise to vision problems are refractory errors, corneal ulcer, cataract, glaucoma, and conditions affecting the retina. READ MORE Best Disease People with Best disease may be completely normal or may suffer from blindness in due course. READ MORE Trachoma Trachoma is a bacterial eye infection. It is the main cause of irreversible blindness due to infection that can however be prevented. READ MORE Usher Syndrome Usher syndrome is a rare genetic disease which is the leading cause of deaf-blindness in humans. READ MORE