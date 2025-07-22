Blending In, Breaking Down? Is PAN Silently Costly?

Teens who mask their autism show real differences in brain activity.
Some autistic teens seem to blend in so well that teachers or peers might never guess they’re autistic. This is called “Passing as Non-Autistic (PAN)”, and while it might help them navigate social settings, it can come with a hidden emotional toll. Researchers from Drexel University have made a breakthrough. They used brainwave studies to understand the mental effort behind masking behavior. This discovery could change how we support these teens.
Masked Minds: What the Brain RevealsScientists used EEG scans to study teens with PAN. They discovered these teens had quicker brain responses to faces. Also, their emotional reactions to facial expressions were lower. This means their brains may be working hard to understand social cues while hiding their natural feelings—maybe to blend in.
Passing, Not Pretending: Understanding PANPassing as Non-Autistic (PAN) doesn’t mean teens are pretending. It means their autism is not recognized in some settings, especially in classrooms. Around 44% of teens in the study were found to PAN, which suggests many more may be overlooked and not get the support they need in school or social life.
Faces, Feelings & Brainwaves: How They Measured ItTeens completed a facial emotion task while their brain activity was tracked. The study focused on two brain signals:
- N170: This event-related potential shows how fast we recognize a face.
- LPP: This Late Positive Potential reflects our emotional response.
Classroom Camouflage: When Teachers Don’t See AutismTeens’ autism traits were compared in clinical tests vs. school and home reports. Those who PAN met clear clinical criteria but showed few or no autism signs at school. This mismatch shows how easy it is to overlook signs in structured settings. So, schools and families need to look beyond surface behavior.
Why This Matters: Toward Better Support, Not Just LabelsThese findings offer the first clear brain-based evidence of the mental strain behind PAN. It’s a reminder that just because someone doesn’t “look” autistic doesn’t mean they don’t need help. Understanding how masking affects teens emotionally and mentally can help schools, families, and clinicians offer better support for those with PAN. Reference:
- Automatic and affective processing of faces as mechanisms of passing as non-autistic in adolescence - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-04801-y )
Source-Drexel University