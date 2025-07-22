About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Blending In, Breaking Down? Is PAN Silently Costly?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 22 2025 1:02 PM

Teens who mask their autism show real differences in brain activity.

Blending In, Breaking Down? Is PAN Silently Costly?
Some autistic teens seem to blend in so well that teachers or peers might never guess they’re autistic. This is called “Passing as Non-Autistic (PAN)”, and while it might help them navigate social settings, it can come with a hidden emotional toll. Researchers from Drexel University have made a breakthrough. They used brainwave studies to understand the mental effort behind masking behavior. This discovery could change how we support these teens.
Visual Test Helps Screen for Autism
Visual Test Helps Screen for Autism
Autism was found to be measured using a simple, non-verbal marker, said researchers.
Advertisement

Masked Minds: What the Brain Reveals

Scientists used EEG scans to study teens with PAN. They discovered these teens had quicker brain responses to faces. Also, their emotional reactions to facial expressions were lower. This means their brains may be working hard to understand social cues while hiding their natural feelings—maybe to blend in.
Advertisement
Quiz on Autism
Quiz on Autism
Introduction Autism spectrum disorder is a complex genetic disorder that impairs social, behavioral, and communication functions in humans. Autistic people may act, communicate, interact, and learn differently than most other people. ASD ...

Passing, Not Pretending: Understanding PAN

Passing as Non-Autistic (PAN) doesn’t mean teens are pretending. It means their autism is not recognized in some settings, especially in classrooms. Around 44% of teens in the study were found to PAN, which suggests many more may be overlooked and not get the support they need in school or social life.

Autism Genes Activated During Fetal Brain Development
Autism Genes Activated During Fetal Brain Development
Autism genes are activated during fetal brain development, revealed a new research. Scientists at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine have found that mutations that cause autism in children are connected to a pathway that ...

Faces, Feelings & Brainwaves: How They Measured It

Teens completed a facial emotion task while their brain activity was tracked. The study focused on two brain signals:
  • N170: This event-related potential shows how fast we recognize a face.
  • LPP: This Late Positive Potential reflects our emotional response.
Teens who PAN had faster N170 and weaker LPP, especially for subtle emotions, showing faster thinking but lower feeling.


David Mitchell Hails Japanese Writer for Window on Autism
David Mitchell Hails Japanese Writer for Window on Autism
The author of Cloud Atlas , David Mitchell remembers the day he read the memoir of a 13-year-old boy with autism -- hailing it a revelatory godsend that offered a window on the life of his autistic son.

Classroom Camouflage: When Teachers Don’t See Autism

Teens’ autism traits were compared in clinical tests vs. school and home reports. Those who PAN met clear clinical criteria but showed few or no autism signs at school. This mismatch shows how easy it is to overlook signs in structured settings. So, schools and families need to look beyond surface behavior.

Why This Matters: Toward Better Support, Not Just Labels

These findings offer the first clear brain-based evidence of the mental strain behind PAN. It’s a reminder that just because someone doesn’t “look” autistic doesn’t mean they don’t need help. Understanding how masking affects teens emotionally and mentally can help schools, families, and clinicians offer better support for those with PAN. Reference:
  1. Automatic and affective processing of faces as mechanisms of passing as non-autistic in adolescence - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-04801-y )


Source-Drexel University


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional