About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Bleeding After Menopause: An Early Warning Sign of Endometrial Cancer

by Adeline Dorcas on Aug 2 2024 12:03 AM

Bleeding After Menopause: An Early Warning Sign of Endometrial Cancer
Postmenopausal bleeding (i.e.,bleeding after menopause) is a warning sign of endometrial cancer, suggest experts.
Despite the fact that endometrial cancer is the most common cancer of the female reproductive organs, a significant percentage of women do not know that postmenopausal bleeding is a key warning sign of the disease. Worse, even fewer women report having received any type of counseling on the subject from their healthcare professionals. That’s according to a new study published online in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society (1 Trusted Source
Public awareness and provider counseling regarding postmenopausal bleeding as a symptom of endometrial cancer

Go to source).


Uterine Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and ...
Advertisement

Rising Uterine Cancer Rates

It is estimated that 67,880 new cases of uterine cancer will be diagnosed in 2024, with roughly 13,250 related deaths. Of greater concern is the more than 2% increase in incidence per year in nearly every racial/ethnic group—an increase that is partially because of increasing rates of obesity in the United States. Death rates related to endometrial cancer are also increasing—approximately 1.1% per year from 1999 to 2016.

Although there is no screening test for endometrial cancer, diagnosis frequently occurs at an early stage because the disease is accompanied by such detectable symptoms, such as abnormal and postmenopausal bleeding. When symptoms are diagnosed at an early stage, the 5-year survival rate is nearly 95%. If not recognized and diagnosed in time, the cancer may progress and metastasize, resulting in the much lower survival rate of less than 19%.


Advertisement
Postmenopausal Bleeding can Be a Sign of Endometrial Cancer
Postmenopausal Bleeding can Be a Sign of Endometrial Cancer
New study lowers the threshold for body mass index (BMI) levels that could signal an increased risk of endometrial cancer in some Asian women.

Being Unaware of Endometrial Cancer Symptoms

Despite its easily recognizable symptoms, many women go undiagnosed because they don’t know that postmenopausal bleeding is a symptom of endometrial cancer - even if the bleeding only occurs once. A new study based on nearly 650 participants, 145 of whom were postmenopausal, showed that more than one-third of survey participants (37%) did not recognize postmenopausal bleeding as a key symptom, and 41% said they would not tell their healthcare professional if they had postmenopausal bleeding after only one episode. Part of the problem results from too few women (only 46.5% in the current study) even understanding the correct definition of menopause, which is not having had a period for 1 year or more.

Healthcare professionals appear to also be lacking in adequate education, because less than 50% of surveyed women reported that their healthcare professional had counseled them on postmenopausal bleeding. Such abysmal numbers suggested to researchers that there is a need for improved education of patients and clinicians, as well as improved patient counseling regarding endometrial cancer and signs and symptoms to watch out for.

Survey results are published in the article “Public awareness and provider counseling regarding postmenopausal bleeding as a symptom of endometrial cancer.”


Advertisement
Novel Approach for Treating Uterine Cancer
Novel Approach for Treating Uterine Cancer
A new treatment for endometrial cancer developed loads a drug into the tumor-targeting nanoparticles making the tumor cells vulnerable to chemotherapy's toxicity.

Postmenopausal Bleeding: A Key Symptom of Uterine Cancer

“This survey study highlights opportunities for improved patient counseling about abnormal and postmenopausal uterine bleeding as an early warning sign of uterine cancer. This is especially important given that the incidence and mortality rates of uterine cancer continue to increase and are notably highest in women of color,” says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society.

Reference:
  1. Public awareness and provider counseling regarding postmenopausal bleeding as a symptom of endometrial cancer- (https://journals.lww.com/menopausejournal/abstract/9900/public_awareness_and_provider_counseling_regarding.358.aspx)


Source-Eurekalert
Menopause: Key Factor in Endometrial Cancer
Menopause: Key Factor in Endometrial Cancer
Microbiome signature which is in part promoted by post menopause was associated with endometrial cancer. Endometrial cancer is the most common gynecological malignancy in the U.S.

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement