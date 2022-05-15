About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Bladder Cancer: Immunotherapy After Surgery Improves Cancer-Free Survival Rates

by Colleen Fleiss on May 15, 2022 at 2:47 PM
In patients with urothelial cancer of the bladder, immunotherapy after surgery helped decrease cancer recurrence, stated clinical trial results presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) annual meeting in May.

The results support giving the immunotherapy nivolumab as an adjuvant treatment—a therapy given after surgery—as the standard of care for muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma patients.

Bladder Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or transitional cell carcinoma.
About 700 patients participated in phase 3, randomized, double-blind trial named CheckMate 274; half were given nivolumab and the other half placebo after having surgery with chemotherapy beforehand.

Immunotherapy Nivolumab for Bladder Cancer

"Longer-term follow-up data is important for reinforcing the initial results we published last year demonstrating for the first time that immunotherapy administered after surgery for bladder cancer and other urothelial cancer can decrease the risk of cancer recurrence," said lead author and presenter Matthew Galsky, MD, Director of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center. "Almost 200,000 people die each year of urothelial cancer worldwide, so advances like immunotherapy being used in this manner bring hope."
Simple Urine Test can Detect Urothelial Cancers

Simple Urine Test can Detect Urothelial Cancers

Using a simple, postal, urine test helps detect signs of urothelial cancer in Lynch Syndrome (LS) patients who are at high risk of developing tumors, said researchers.
Surgery that removes the bladder or kidney and ureter has been the standard of care for patients with urothelial cancer entering surrounding muscle or lymph nodes, but approximately half of these patients later relapse with lethal metastatic cancer.

Unfortunately for these patients, no consensus has emerged regarding treatments after surgery that might reduce the risk of cancer recurrence, so the results presented at AUA are essential.

In CheckMate 274, with a minimum of 11 months follow-up, patients who received nivolumab had an approximately 30 percent lower likelihood of developing cancer recurrence than those who received placebo.

Patients whose tumors had the gene PD-L1, making them more responsive to nivolumab's cancer-fighting ability, and who received the immunotherapy had cancer-free rates that were even higher.

This longer-term disease-free survival data presented at AUA built upon initial data presented by Dr. Galsky and colleagues in The New England Journal of Medicine. Follow-up with patients on this trial, which Bristol Myers Squibb funded, is ongoing.

Source: Eurekalert
FGFR-targeted Therapy More Beneficial to Urothelial Patients Compared to Immunotherapy

FGFR-targeted Therapy More Beneficial to Urothelial Patients Compared to Immunotherapy

Phase II clinical trial results suggest that FGFR inhibitor may benefit patients when immunotherapy fails.
UroSEEK may Help Diagnose Urothelial Cancer Early

UroSEEK may Help Diagnose Urothelial Cancer Early

Urothelial Cancer may now be detected by a new noninvasive technique called UroSEEK.This method works by identifying genetic errors in cells shed into the urine.
