Black Women With PCOS Have Higher Risk of Health Complications

Kazemi pointed out that most PCOS research has focused on white women. She conducted a systematic review of all data available on heart disease, diabetes and stroke (together called cardiometabolic disease) risk to determine health disparities between Black and white women with PCOS in the US. The review included a total of 2,851 women (652 Black and 2,199 white) from 11 studies.Findings revealed that PCOS affected Black women have a poorer cardiometabolic risk profile than white women. Even though Black women had lower triglyceride levels than whit women. they had higher insulin levels, more insulin resistance and increased blood pressure, all diabetes risk factors.said Kazemi.She adds that the results can help improve sensitivity of clinical assessments in Black women in order to avoid the underestimation of cardiovascular risk in women with PCOS.Source: Medindia