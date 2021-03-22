by Anjanee Sharma on  March 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM Women Health News
Black Women With PCOS Have Higher Risk of Health Complications
Study shows that black women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) have an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and stroke compared to white women.

PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual periods, disruption of normal metabolism and excessive hair growth. It is a common disorder, affecting up to 10% of all women of reproductive age. It is also known to increase the risk for infertility, obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, depression and certain cancers.

Maryam Kazemi, lead researcher, said, "We found a disproportionate risk for health complications in Black women with PCOS in the United States, highlighting the need to fully identify and address health disparities in women with PCOS."


Kazemi pointed out that most PCOS research has focused on white women. She conducted a systematic review of all data available on heart disease, diabetes and stroke (together called cardiometabolic disease) risk to determine health disparities between Black and white women with PCOS in the US. The review included a total of 2,851 women (652 Black and 2,199 white) from 11 studies.

Findings revealed that PCOS affected Black women have a poorer cardiometabolic risk profile than white women. Even though Black women had lower triglyceride levels than whit women. they had higher insulin levels, more insulin resistance and increased blood pressure, all diabetes risk factors.

"Our findings support the need to increase public awareness about the disproportionate burden of cardiometabolic risk in young Black women with PCOS," said Kazemi.

She adds that the results can help improve sensitivity of clinical assessments in Black women in order to avoid the underestimation of cardiovascular risk in women with PCOS.



Source: Medindia

