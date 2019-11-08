medindia

Black Neighborhoods With Low-income Levels are Affected The Most Due To Air Pollution

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 11, 2019 at 8:03 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Economically unstable part of Black neighborhoods has a hard time dealing with air pollution, which is more prevalent in comparison to whiter or more economically stable counterparts.
Black Neighborhoods With Low-income Levels are Affected The Most Due To Air Pollution
Black Neighborhoods With Low-income Levels are Affected The Most Due To Air Pollution

Disease-causing air pollution remains high in pockets of America - particularly those where many low-income and African-American people live, a disparity highlighted in research presented at the annual meeting of the American Sociological Association in New York.

Show Full Article


The nation's air, on the whole, has become cleaner in the past 70 years, but those benefits are seen primarily in whiter, higher-income areas, said Kerry Ard, an associate professor of environmental sociology at The Ohio State University, who presented her research yesterday (Aug. 10, 2019.)

Ard used a variety of detailed data sources to examine air pollution and the demographics of the people who lived in 1-kilometer-square areas throughout a six-state region from 1995 through 1998. These are the four years after President Bill Clinton's 1994 executive order that focused attention on the environmental and health effects of federal actions on minority and low-income populations. The act's goal was "achieving environmental protection for all communities."

The six-state area analyzed in the Ohio State study, home to many aging and shuttered industrial plants, includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. These states make up the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency region with the highest level of unequal distribution of air toxins between whites and African-Americans.

In the four years included in her analysis, Ard found persistent air pollution hot spots that did not improve.

"We're seeing that these pollution hot spots are the same, year after year, and every time they are in low-income communities - often communities of color. This has implications for a wide array of health disparities - from preterm births and infant mortality to developmental delays in childhood, to heart and lung disease later in life," Ard said.

"Our results do not support that there was perceivable mitigation of this gap after the executive order. In fact, we found that for every 1 percent increase in low-income African Americans living in an area, the odds that an area would become a hot spot grew significantly. This was also true, but to a lesser extent, for increases in low-income white populations."

Previous research has shown that despite widespread reductions in air pollution, blacks are still experiencing twice the health risk from air pollution than whites.

This isn't particularly surprising given that many blacks moved north toward industry - and jobs - during the Great Migration of African Americans from southern rural states, Ard said. Though many of the older, more-harmful plants have closed, others remain open and are often grandfathered into older regulatory standards that aren't as strict as those imposed on newer companies, she said.

Ard said that efforts to control pollution aren't going far enough to begin to eliminate the air-quality disparities and the health inequities to which they contribute. Ard, who is part of Ohio State's Institute for Population Research, recently published a textbook chapter focusing on this work.

"We really need to look at older industrial plants and how they are being regulated and how enforcement is happening in these areas," she said.

Air pollution is known to cause an array of health problems, but even those links aren't as well-understood as they should be because most efforts focus generically on the fine particulate matter or on single toxins, rather than combinations that have the potential to inflict more harm, Ard said. Fine particulate matter refers to small, lightweight particles in the air that easily make their way into the lungs and sometimes the bloodstream and are known to trigger and worsen a host of diseases. But what, specifically, is in that matter is significant, and should be analyzed to steer policies aimed at protecting human health, Ard said.

In addition to tightening up air-quality standards for all polluters - and specifically going after the worst chemicals or combinations of chemicals - policymakers should consider efforts such as replanting trees in blighted areas in an effort to improve air quality, Ard said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Black Americans More at Risk of the World's Most Common STI

The world's most common curable sexually transmitted infection (STI), Trichomonas vaginalis (TV) is was found to disproportionately affect the black community.

Racial Differences in Colorectal Cancer Incidence Not Due to Biology: Study

Differences in colorectal cancers incidence and mortality are not due to biological factors, differences in access to or uptake of screening for the disease appears to account for the higher incidence and death rates in blacks.

HIV Risk Found To Be Higher Among Young Black Gay Men: Study

Young black gay men have been found to be at a higher risk of developing HIV, even when these people are less likely to be engaging In unsafe sex, finds a new study

Black Men may Have Better Control High Blood Pressure Through Barber-based Interventions

A report posted online in the Archives of Internal Medicine says that black men who are offered a blood pressure check while at the barbershop

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Blood Test can Detect Antibody Mediated Kidney Rejection in Transplant Recipients

Lipid Profile

Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors affect Immunity and Survival of Patients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive