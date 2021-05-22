by Colleen Fleiss on  May 22, 2021 at 7:08 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Black Fungus of Intestine: New COVID-19 Complication
In Delhi, a new complication of mucormycosis or black fungal infection infecting the lower intestine of two patients has been detected.

Both the patients, including one aged 68 years, are being treated at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for more than a week.

Kumar (name changed on request), a resident of Delhi, had barely completed the last rites of his wife when he experienced pain in his abdomen. He had been tested positive for Covid along with his wife and had been experiencing mild covid symptoms initially.


The patient's abdominal pain was considered gastritis or stress-related and self-medication for acidity was taken which delayed proper treatment by three days, said authorities at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Kumar was evaluated in Covid emergency of Ganga Ram Hospital by Dr Ushast Dhir, senior consultant in department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation.

"The CT scan revealed Kumar's small intestine (jejunum) had been perforated. His Covid disease also had worsened by now requiring ventilator support. The patient was admitted and taken up urgently for surgery."

According to Dr Dhir, "Ulceration of Jejunam (first part of small intestine) in the patient raised my suspicion of fungal disease and patient was immediately started on anti-fungal treatment. We sent the portion of removed intestine for biopsy."

Another patient, Ijaz's family was relieved to know that their father had recovered from Covid. But he started having mild abdominal pain. Ijaz ((name changed on request)) was a diabetic and had received steroids for treatment of Covid. The patient had no associated fever and pain was very mild.

His clinical examination also did not show any signs of intestinal perforation.Still, acting on suspicion, Dr Piyush Ranjan, senior consultant of Medical Gastroenterology at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, instructed for an urgent CT to be conducted for the patient.

"The CT scan revealed small intestinal perforation similar to the first patient," the hospital authorities said.

"The biopsy confirmed our worst fear of mucormycosis of small intestine in both patients. Both these patients had Covid and had diabetes but only one of them had received steroids."

Mucormycosis most commonly involves Rhino-orbital-cerebral system or the lungs. Intestinal or GI mucormycosis is a very rare disease and most commonly involves the stomach or the large intestine.

"These patients in majority are immune-compromised. A majority of gastro-intestinal mucormycosis is seen in organ transplant recipients. The cases treated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital were unique as as they had covid and small intestine (instead of stomach or colon) was involved in both," hospital authorities said

"GI mucormycosis is rare and the patient presents with vague abdominal symptoms. In recent times history of Covid exposure along with treatment with steroids should warrant an early CT scan of abdomen," they added.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
New Anti-fungal Drug Posaconazole to Treat Black Fungus
MSN Laboratories Pvt Ltd (MSN) has launched Posaconazole in India to treat the black fungal disease, mucormycosis.
READ MORE
States, UTs Should Declare Black Fungus an Epidemic in India
The Union Health Ministry of India has appealed to all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to declare mucormycosis or black fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.
READ MORE
Black Fungus Claims 100 Lives in Maharashtra
After the first case was detected in third week of April, the state has now recorded a staggering 1,500 Mucormycosis infections till date, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Histoplasmosis
Histoplasmosis is a fungal infection caused by breathing spores of the fungus from bird or bat droppings. Severe manifestation occurs in people with low immunity.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

HistoplasmosisCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake