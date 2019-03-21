medindia
Birth Complications May Up Later Social Anxiety Risk in Children

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 21, 2019 at 2:49 PM
Complications during birth may put children at a higher risk of developing social anxiety symptoms later in life, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Infant and Child Development.
A new study indicates that complications during birth may increase the risk that children will develop social anxiety by their pre-teen years.

For the study, 149 children aged nine to 12 years were screened for behavioral inhibition--a tendency to exhibit a fearful disposition and withdrawal in unfamiliar contexts and situations--and assessed for social anxiety symptoms using parent- and child reports.

Investigators found that perinatal complications were associated with higher levels of behavioral inhibition and social anxiety symptoms.

Additionally, analyses suggested that behavioral inhibition acted as a pathway between birth complications and social anxiety symptoms.

"This study sets the stage for future longitudinal work examining whether childhood temperament is a developmental path by which birth complications lead to social anxiety symptoms," said lead author Dr. Santiago Morales, of the University of Maryland.

Source: Eurekalert

