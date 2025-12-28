Bird Flu Resurfaces in Korea, Fueling Fresh Spike in Egg Prices

Bird flu is a viral disease that spreads among birds and poultry, sometimes infecting humans, and can disrupt food supplies and public health.

South Korea has confirmed two additional outbreaks ofat poultry farms, pushing the total number of cases this season to 24, authorities said on Saturday, raising fresh concerns over egg supply disruptions and rising prices.According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, the latest case was detected earlier in the day at a chicken farm in Yeongam County, located about 380 kilometers south of Seoul. ,br>The affected farm houses approximately 33,000 chickens. Quarantine measures were immediately imposed, including access restrictions, culling of poultry, and a full epidemiological investigation to prevent further spread.Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a contagious viral disease that primarily affects birds, especially poultry such as chickens and ducks. The highly pathogenic form, known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), can cause severe illness and high mortality in birds, leading to major economic losses in the poultry industry.TheWhile human infections are rare, certain strains can infect people who have close contact with infected poultry.Because of its rapid spread and potential impact on food supply and public health, outbreaks of HPAI often trigger strict control measures, including culling, movement restrictions, and enhanced biosecurity. A separate case was reported late Friday in Asan, a city around 85 kilometers south of the capital, where another chicken farm tested positive for the virus, officials added.In response to the outbreaks, authorities issued aThe order aims to limit movement and reduce the risk of cross-contamination while disinfection and surveillance efforts are intensified.The latest confirmations come amid growing concern over rising egg prices nationwide. Industry data released Thursday showed a sharp increase in retail prices, largely driven by supply disruptions linked to the avian influenza outbreaks.Theaccording to the Korea Institute for Animal Products Quality Evaluation. Prices had remained in the 6,000-won range since last month before climbing again above the 7,000-won threshold.Additional figures from the national statistics agency showed that egg prices rose 7.3 percent in September compared with a year earlier, outpacing the 5.3 percent increase in overall livestock product prices during the same period.Earlier this week,With the latest additions, the tally now stands at 24 confirmed outbreaks.During the current winter season, 11 outbreaks have occurred at egg-laying hen farms, nearly double the number recorded during the same period last year. The Ministry of Agriculture said that approximately 3 million laying hens have been culled so far this winter following confirmed infections.South Korea produces an estimated 50 million eggs per day nationwide, and officials estimate that the recent culling has reduced overall output by about 3 to 4 percent, contributing to tightening supply and upward pressure on prices.Authorities said they are continuing enhanced monitoring, biosecurity inspections, and rapid response measures to contain further spread of the virus, while closely tracking market conditions to stabilize food prices during the winter season.Source-Medindia