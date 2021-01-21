Bird Flu Reaches 32 Districts in Madhya Pradesh

‘The bird flu affected districts in Madhya Pradesh are Indore, Agar, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Datia, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Dindori, Mandla, Sagar, Dhar, Satna , Panna, Balaghat, Sheopur, Chhatarpur and Raisen.’

Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel has instructed the districts unaffected by bird flu to increase vigilance. He said the deaths of crows has led to the outbreak of bird flu which has now spread to 32 districts, including the poultry business in three districts.The bird flu affected districts are Indore, Agar, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Vidisha, Datia, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Dindori, Mandla, Sagar, Dhar, Satna , Panna, Balaghat, Sheopur, Chhatarpur and Raisen.Patel said the culling of chickens infected with the virus in poultry markets in Jhabua, Harda and Mandsaur has been done according to the advisory issued by the Centre.The bird flu was also confirmed at Kadaknath in Jhabua district and a large number of poultry products have been destroyed. The chicks from Kadaknath were to be supplied to the farmhouse of former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.It is a big challenge to stop bird flu from spreading. This is the reason that the state Animal Husbandry Minister has appealed to the poultry farmers in the unaffected districts to be vigilant and immediately inform the control room of their district as soon as they get information about unnatural deaths of birds or chickens.The Minister said the reservoirs and sanctuaries in the state should be strictly monitored. To deal with untoward situations, PPE kits, disinfectants, necessary equipment and medicines should be kept ready.So far 3,890 crows and wild birds have died in the state. As many as 453 samples from various districts have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for examination. Bird flu control measures and surveillance are going on in the affected districts.Source: IANS