Bird Flu Prevention Zone Declared Across UK, Say Sources

The AIPZ currently in force across the UK "does not include a requirement to house birds," although it is being kept under constant review, the statement said, adding that "with the increased risk of avian influenza during the winter, a mandatory housing requirement in the AIPZ may arise."The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said the avian influenza is "primarily a disease of birds" and the risk to the general public's health is "very low."Avian influenza is not connected to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the statement said.Another 41,299 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19 and the country also reported a further 217 coronavirus-related deaths, according to official figures released on Wednesday.Source: IANS