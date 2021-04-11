Bird Flu Prevention Zone Declared Across UK, Say Sources

Across the United Kingdom, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been declared, legally requiring bird keepers to "take a range of biosecurity precautions."
"Avian influenza H5N1 has been confirmed in birds at a premises in the Angus constituency in Scotland," said a statement released jointly by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency, adding that a further testing is underway to confirm the "pathogenicity of the strain."
Meanwhile, an official statement updated on Tuesday revealed that the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales has "confirmed a case of H5N1 avian influenza" in Wales, which has been confirmed to be "a highly pathogenic strain (HPAI H5N1)."
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said the avian influenza is "primarily a disease of birds" and the risk to the general public's health is "very low."
Avian influenza is not connected to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the statement said.
Another 41,299 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19 and the country also reported a further 217 coronavirus-related deaths, according to official figures released on Wednesday.
