Bird Flu Prevention Zone Declared Across UK, Say Sources

by Colleen Fleiss on November 4, 2021 at 7:20 PM
Across the United Kingdom, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been declared, legally requiring bird keepers to "take a range of biosecurity precautions."

"Avian influenza H5N1 has been confirmed in birds at a premises in the Angus constituency in Scotland," said a statement released jointly by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency, adding that a further testing is underway to confirm the "pathogenicity of the strain."

Meanwhile, an official statement updated on Tuesday revealed that the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales has "confirmed a case of H5N1 avian influenza" in Wales, which has been confirmed to be "a highly pathogenic strain (HPAI H5N1)."

The AIPZ currently in force across the UK "does not include a requirement to house birds," although it is being kept under constant review, the statement said, adding that "with the increased risk of avian influenza during the winter, a mandatory housing requirement in the AIPZ may arise."
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said the avian influenza is "primarily a disease of birds" and the risk to the general public's health is "very low."

Avian influenza is not connected to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the statement said.

Another 41,299 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19 and the country also reported a further 217 coronavirus-related deaths, according to official figures released on Wednesday.

Source: IANS
More News on:
Bird Flu Swine Flu Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs 

