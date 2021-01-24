by Colleen Fleiss on  January 24, 2021 at 10:39 AM Bird Flu News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Bird Flu Cases Reported in 13 Indian States So Far
Bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in 13 states so far of which Avian Influenza has been reported in poultry birds from nine states while in wild birds from 12 states, said sources.

However, crow/pigeon samples submitted from Rudraprayag, Lansdowne Forest Range and Paudi Forest Range of Uttarakhand; pigeon samples from Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan; crow and peacock samples from Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh have been found negative for Avian Influenza, the statement added.

Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the affected epicentres of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Kerala.


Compensation is paid to the farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled/disposed of by the state as per the action plan. The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) provides funds to states/UTs on a 50:50 sharing basis under ASCAD component of its LH & DC Scheme, said the ministry.

All the states are reporting to the department on a daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by them based on the Revised Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021, said the statement.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
READ MORE
Bird Flu Reaches 32 Districts in Madhya Pradesh
Bird flu is fast becoming a new problem in India, especially in Madhya Pradesh. It is posing a major threat not only to the birds but also to the poultry business.
READ MORE
Bird Flu Outbreak in Iraq
In Iraq's Salahudin province, a bird flu outbreak has been reported, said authorities. Health authorities have taken all protective measures to contain the spread of the virus.
READ MORE
Bird Flu Spreads To 13 Madhya Pradesh Districts
In Madhya Pradesh, the bird flu spread is increasing rapidly and found to be the cause of the death of crows in 13 districts in the state till now.
READ MORE
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Bird FluSwine Flu