Bird Flu Cases in Two Areas in Kerala’s Kozhikode

by Iswarya on  March 9, 2020 at 10:20 AM Bird Flu News
Bird flu was found at 2 poultry farms in and around Kozhikode Municipal Corporation limits and authorities planning to cull the poultry in affected areas.
State Forest and Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju said that test samples were drawn in Kerala two days back and sent to a laboratory in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

"We have no authority under the rules to make such announcements. The samples were sent to the Bhopal lab, which has now confirmed the presence of bird flu in two areas of Kozhikode district. All precautions to tackle the situation have been taken, and there is no need to worry," said Raju.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja also downplayed the issue and said it is "There is nothing to be worried about. What is required is culling, and it will take place," said Shailaja.

Kozhikode District Collector Sambhasiva Rao has been tasked with ensuring that proper protocol is employed to cull birds within one square km in the affected areas.

"Poultry in the affected areas will have to be culled, and 25 special teams have been formed for the purpose. Everything is under control," said Rao.

Each team consists of a veterinarian and four others.

Source: IANS

