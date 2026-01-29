Bipolar Disorder Starts With Mania, New Genetic Evidence Shows

Mania explains over 80% of bipolar disorder genetics, with new variants uncovered that may enable earlier diagnosis and more personalized treatment strategies.
A distinct genetic blueprint for mania has been identified, revealing that this defining feature drives most of the inherited risk behind bipolar disorder (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Isolating the Genetic Component of Mania in Bipolar Disorder
Go to source). For the first time, scientists from King’s College London and the University of Florence have mapped the specific genetic architecture of mania, the core feature that sets bipolar disorder apart from other psychiatric conditions.
Bipolar disorder is among the most severe and complex mental health conditions, affecting about two percent of people worldwide. Although depression, psychosis, and other symptoms often occur, mania is the hallmark that distinguishes bipolar disorder from other mental illnesses.
Mania involves a persistently elevated or irritable mood, increased energy, reduced need for sleep, rapid thinking and speech, and in some cases poor judgment, impulsive behavior, or psychotic features. Studying the biology of mania has been challenging because many individuals with bipolar disorder also experience depression and psychosis, making it difficult to pinpoint what is biologically unique to bipolar disorder itself.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Over 80% of the genetic risk for bipolar disorder comes from mania alone, not depression. #bipolardisorder #mania #medindia
Genetic Separation of Mania From DepressionTo identify the genetic basis of mania, the team analyzed data from large international genetic datasets, including more than 27,000 people with severe bipolar disorder and over 576,000 individuals assessed for depression.
An advanced statistical method was used to disentangle genetic signals by removing the effects linked to depression from those observed in bipolar disorder. What remained was the genetic component specific to mania, allowing it to be examined as a distinct biological process for the first time.
This approach revealed that mania explains more than 80 percent of the genetic variation in bipolar disorder, underscoring its central role in the condition. The analysis identified 71 genetic variants linked specifically to mania, including 18 gene regions not previously associated with bipolar disorder.
Calcium Channel Genes and Mood RegulationMany of the newly identified genes are involved in voltage-gated calcium channels, which play a crucial role in communication between brain cells and in regulating mood. When genetic profiles were compared with other traits, mania showed a unique pattern, with less overlap with substance use and greater overlap with measures related to wellbeing and educational attainment than bipolar disorder considered as a whole.
Clarifying the genetics of mania is especially important because it provides a direct view into the core biology of bipolar disorder. Many people initially seek medical help during depressive or other episodes, when bipolar disorder can closely resemble severe depression or schizophrenia. As a result, individuals may spend up to ten years receiving different diagnoses before bipolar disorder is correctly identified.
Genetic Markers of Mania and Faster Bipolar DiagnosisBy defining genetic features unique to mania, this work moves the field closer to identifying early biological indicators of bipolar disorder. Such advances could shorten the lengthy diagnostic process and help ensure that individuals receive appropriate treatment sooner.
These findings also carry important implications for diagnosis and treatment. Clinicians currently distinguish between forms such as Bipolar type I, Bipolar type II, and cyclothymia mainly based on patterns of mood episodes over time. A clearer understanding of the biology of mania could refine these distinctions, reveal additional subtypes, and support more personalized approaches to care.
Treatment Pathways and Lithium MechanismsThe results point to potential treatment pathways involving calcium-channel mechanisms and suggest that established medications, including lithium, may act through these biological systems.
By isolating the genetic architecture of mania, the work highlights what makes mania distinct rather than viewing bipolar disorder as a combination of multiple overlapping symptoms, opening the door to more precise and individualized treatments.
Dr. Giuseppe Pierpaolo Merola, MRC Clinical Research Training Fellow at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, King’s College London, and lead author, along with Professor Gerome Breen, Professor of Psychiatric Genetics at King’s College London and Mental Health BioResource Lead at the NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre, emphasized that mania defines bipolar disorder yet has long been difficult to study independently.
They noted that a clearer picture of its biology could help clinicians recognize bipolar disorder earlier, reduce diagnostic delays, and improve outcomes through more targeted treatment.
The findings were published on 28 January 2026 in Biological Psychiatry.
In conclusion, isolating the genetic foundations of mania provides a clearer understanding of bipolar disorder at its core, offering hope for earlier diagnosis, refined classification, and more targeted, effective treatments.
Reference:
- Isolating the Genetic Component of Mania in Bipolar Disorder (https://www.biologicalpsychiatryjournal.com/article/S0006-3223(25)01635-X/abstract )
Source-Medindia