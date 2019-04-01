medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

‘Bionic Face’- a Novel Treatment Approach for Facial Paralysis

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 4, 2019 at 5:57 PM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patients who have hemifacial palsy (one-sided facial paralysis) can restore their natural facial movement in the future through an implantable neuroprosthetic device. The research findings are presented in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
‘Bionic Face’- a Novel Treatment Approach for Facial Paralysis
‘Bionic Face’- a Novel Treatment Approach for Facial Paralysis

Initial experiments in animals show promising results with a "bionic face" approach to facial reanimation - using electrical signals from the uninjured side of the face to trigger muscle movement on the paralyzed side. "Such an approach... would represent a paradigm shift in management" of hemifacial palsy, according to research led by Nate Jowett, MD, of Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and Harvard Medical School.

Facial Reanimation to Restore Spontaneous Smile after Facial Paralysis

Hemifacial palsy is a "devastating clinical condition" leading to functional, aesthetic, and communication problems. While reconstructive surgery approaches such as nerve and muscle transfers can restore some facial movement, these techniques have important shortcomings. For example, while patients may regain some ability to smile, it requires a conscious effort to do so.

Dr. Jowett and coauthors report the development and "proof of principle" of a new technique using functional electrical stimulation to restore motion of the face in hemifacial palsy. To evoke more natural and appropriate movements, the stimulation of the paralyzed side is linked to the electrical activity on the unaffected side to produce paired muscle contractions.

The researchers implanted tiny electrically-shielded cuff electrodes around the facial nerve of rats with experimentally induced hemifacial palsy. Electrical stimulation was delivered to produce eye blinks and whisker movements of varying durations and amplitudes. Movements were evoked by linking stimulation of the paralyzed side driven to movements on the uninjured side. The "paired muscle contractions" produce more natural, normal-appearing movements. The authors note that most facial expressions, especially positive ones, are symmetrical.

But for functional electrical stimulation to work, the researchers had to overcome another challenge: suppressing undesired/involuntary facial movements caused by impulses from regrown nerves or surgically transferred nerves. This was done by concurrently applying high-frequency alternating current to block the nerve signals causing undesired movements. This technique provided "effective and reversible facial nerve blockade," with no apparent harmful effects.

Previous studies have reported the basic concept of using signals from the healthy side of the face to drive functional electrical stimulation of paralyzed facial muscles. But the new study addresses some key technical challenges affect the long-term success of this approach - including providing more natural, spontaneous smile and other facial movements while blocking unwanted, involuntary movements.

While the preliminary experiments in rats are encouraging, there's a long way to go before the "bionic face" can be refined enough for testing in human patients with hemifacial palsy. The authors plan further studies to develop a miniaturized, fully implantable neuroprosthetic device for hemifacial reanimation.

"Though the ultimate goal of reanimation is to restore dynamic motion of the entire facial musculature, restoration of three symmetric facial movements alone - brow elevation, blink, and smile - would dramatically improve outcomes," Dr. Jowett and coauthors write. They believe that the combination of proximal neural blockade with distal functional electrical stimulation might also prove useful in treatment of other peripheral nerve disorders, such as spastic disorders (abnormal muscle contractions) or neuropathic conditions (nerve pain).



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Bell's Palsy

Bell''s palsy is facial nerve disorder that causes weakness of the muscles on one side of the face. Its cause is unknown but most people make a full recovery within 8 to 12 weeks.

Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a temporary inability to move or speak or react. This occurs when the patient is trying to wake up or fall asleep.

Paralysis

Paralysis is a condition where there is a loss of muscle function as well as sensory loss, which can occur due to damage to the brain or spinal cord. Paralysis treatment involves supportive care and rehabilitation.

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due to a brain lesion on the opposite side. It may be congenital (cerebral palsy) or acquired later in life due to illness.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Berries for a Healthy and Beautiful You

Antioxidants in the form of small berries packed with wonderful benefits…Find out how these tiny berries work to make you feel and look beautiful.

More News on:

Bell´s Palsy Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Berries for a Healthy and Beautiful You Acute Coronary Syndrome Hemiplegia Paralysis 

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes

Losing Fat Aesthetically: Inch Loss and Body Toning

Drug-Induced Kidney Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive