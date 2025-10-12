About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Biomechanics: The Surprising Key to Reducing Knee Pain

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 12 2025 9:51 PM

Today is World Arthritis Day! Protect your knees, manage joint pain, and stay active to achieve your dreams.

Knee arthritis is a major cause of disability across the globe, significantly affecting mobility and making everyday activities challenging. Many patients find themselves dependent on pain-relieving medications or facing the prospect of surgical intervention as the only solution. ()
However, recent research is uncovering promising alternatives, suggesting that there may be effective ways to manage and improve knee arthritis without immediately resorting to surgery or long-term medication.

Dr. Julie Kolesar, a researcher at Stanford University, studies how biomechanics, the way our bodies move, can influence knee pain.

Non-Surgical Alternatives to Manage Knee Arthritis Effectively

Her recent work suggests that by making small, intentional changes to walking patterns, people with arthritis can reduce pressure on their joints and potentially experience significant relief. This approach is non-invasive, drug-free, and rooted in understanding how the body distributes weight and movement.

Dr. Kolesar explains the science behind these findings, what they could mean for the future of arthritis treatment, and how everyday actions like walking may hold the key to better joint health. Listeners will come away with a clearer understanding of how innovation in movement science could transform care for millions of people.

Everyday Movements Can Transform Arthritis Care

The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, “The Surprising Way to Reduce Knee Pain” featuring Dr. Julie Kolesar, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Curious by Nature, presented by Newswise, is a podcast for curious people.

In each episode, listeners can travel briefly into the fascinating world that comes with years of dedication to one field of study. Be inspired by the many amazing things that are going on right now, some of which may have a major effect on our lives. Enjoy this concentrated knowledge from experts. We hope you can take inspiration from glimpses of innovation, dedication, and discovery.

References:
Source-Newswise
