About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Biomarkers of a Long-lasting Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on December 30, 2021 at 11:31 PM
Font : A-A+

Biomarkers of a Long-lasting Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Identified

Biological indicators which signal whether people have post-traumatic stress disorder or susceptibility to stress have been discovered by South Ural State University researchers. The research results are published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research (Q1) top-rated scientific journal.

In their research works on studying post-traumatic stress disorder, the representatives of the SUSU School of Medical Biology have reached a new level.

Advertisement


Earlier, they used an experimental method of stimulating post-traumatic stress disorder in rats and tracking changes in their bodies. Now, the world scientific community has been presented the results of the clinical study.

The work began back in 2016. More than a hundred people became participants: patients of the Chelyabinsk Regional Clinical Therapeutic Hospital for War Veterans and combat action participants who had not been diagnosed with the disorder.
Advertisement

The scientists conducted clinical interviews with each participant and used diagnostic scales to assess the severity of the condition. At the same time, blood samples were taken to compare the changes in the body and determine the markers of PTSD.

"All participants of the research were separated from traumatic events by a long time interval: at least ten years. We managed to find out that even after a long time, the levels of cortisol and gamma-aminobutyric acid differed from the reference values. Gamma-aminobutyric acid appeared to be the most sensitive indicator, it can be considered as a marker of a long-lasting PTSD. A low acid level was demonstrated in a group of people susceptible to stress," said Doctor of Sciences (Biology), Director of the SUSU School of Medical Biology Vadim Tseylikman.

This discovery allowed the researchers to once again prove that despite extensive experimental studies of PTSD, the structure of the disease is not homogeneous.

"Thanks to this research, conducted by the Molecular Genetic Studies of Health and Well-Being Laboratory headed by Inna Feklicheva and by our colleagues from the Netherlands, Dr. Marco Boks and Dr. Ron de Kloet, we are now able to predict whether a person would be susceptible to PTSD or resistant to the disease after combat stress judging by the changes in blood plasma," added Vadim Tseylikman.

The international team of scientists intends to continue the work and now consider changes in the genomic profile of people who have experienced traumatic events. The remaining blood samples will be examined.

The SUSU's consortium partner, the Institute of Cytology and Genetics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, will be engaged in this work.

Thanks to the research works by the School of Medical Biology, SUSU entered the RUR world ranking in the subject area of Medical Sciences and was listed in the top ten among Russian universities.

South Ural State University (SUSU) is a university of digital transformations, where innovative research is conducted in most of the priority fields of science and technology development. In accordance with the strategy of scientific and technological development of the Russian Federation, the university is focused on the development of big scientific interdisciplinary projects in the field of the digital industry, materials science, and ecology.

In the Year of Science and Technology, SUSU has become the winner in the competition under the Priority-2030 program. The university acts as a regional project office of the World-class Ural Inter regional Research and Education Centre (UIREC).

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Tsunami of Cases from Omicron, Delta, Warns WHO

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Western Diet
Western Diet
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage 

Recommended Reading
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD .....
Quiz on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Quiz on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
People with PTSD find it difficult to communicate. Take this quiz on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder ...
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation ......
Stress Busters
Stress Busters
Today most of us are under stressful situations which is hard to avoid.Explore our simple and ......
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoi...
Is Your Man Moody?
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have ...
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat....
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of o...
Women More Prone to Road Rage
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of r...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close